Indonesia raises Bali volcano alert level for second time

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian officials have more than doubled the size of a no go zone around the Mount Agung volcano on the tourist island of Bali and raised its alert level for the second time in less than a week.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Monday that people should stay 6 kilometers (3.8 miles) from the crater, and up to 7.5 kilometers (4.7 miles) away to the north, southeast and south-southwest.

It said the exclusion zone must be empty of all community activities.

The agency said there has been a continuing increase in seismic activity as well as visual observations of 50-meter (165-foot) -high blasts from the crater.

Agung last erupted in 1963, killing 1,100 people.