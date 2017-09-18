Andrea Bocelli prays at Jordan River site of Jesus' baptism

AL-MAGHTAS, Jordan (AP) — Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli has prayed at the traditional site of Jesus' baptism along the River Jordan.

Bocelli, 58, who is blind, stood at the edge of the small, greenish stream Monday. A priest scooped up river water and poured it over Bocelli's hands.

The artist made a sign of the cross and the priest recited the Ave Maria (Hail Mary) prayer.

Bocelli, a Catholic, says the site "is a very special place" because it represents the roots of his faith. He told The Associated Press that he "prayed for peace in the world."

Bocelli was to perform in Jordan later Monday.

Jordan, a stable country in a turbulent region, hopes headliners like Bocelli will help boost a tourism industry hurt by conflict in neighboring Syria and Iraq.