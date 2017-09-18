BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

VATICAN-HOSPITAL TRIAL — Two former executives of the Vatican's pediatric hospital are scheduled to testify about accusations that they diverted nearly a half-million euros in hospital donations to renovate a cardinal's apartment. The defense says the renovation was an investment since the penthouse would host hospital fundraisers. UPCOMING: Developing.

NETHERLANDS-BUDGET — Amid tight security, Dutch King Willem-Alexander goes to Parliament to present the government's budget plan for the coming year. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

UN-MYANMAR-HUMAN RIGHTS — U.N. human rights investigators behind the first "fact-finding mission" in Myanmar update the Human Rights Council on their work. UPCOMING: On merits from 0800 session.

RUSSIA-KALASHNIKOV — A statue of AK-47 inventor Mikhail Kalashnikov cradling the world's most widely used firearm is to be unveiled in central Moscow. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

CZECH-RHINO HORN — A Czech zoo is set to burn its stockpiles of rhino horn the same day a controversial auction of rhino horn takes place in South Africa. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1400 GMT, photos.