US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil heads lower

U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early trading Monday, building on the market's gains from last week, its best week since the beginning of the year. Banks and technology companies were among the biggest gainers, while utilities stocks lagged. Oil prices headed lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,507 as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,334. Both indexes closed at record highs on Friday. The Nasdaq composite added 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,473. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 6 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,438.

BANK ON THIS: Investors sent shares in banks and other financial companies higher. Charles Schwab added 60 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $40.81, while Bank of America rose 37 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $24.75.

TECH RALLY: Technology stocks were also among the big gainers. Advanced Micro Devices climbed 47 cents, or 3.8 percent, to $13. Chipmaker Nvidia rose $6.13, or 3.4 percent, to $186.24.

STRONG DEFENSE: Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 20.4 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman. Shares in Orbital gained $22.41 to $132.47. Northrop added $3.16, or 1.2 percent, to $270.19.

ON THE RADAR: Investors were looking ahead to the latest two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which was set to begin Tuesday. Traders will be listening for indications on the timing for the next rate hike and when the Fed might start shrinking its multitrillion-dollar stockpile of bonds. Forecasters expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged and stick to plans to raise rates in December. Traders also will be monitoring President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations on Tuesday.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.22 percent from 2.20 percent late Friday.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 5 cents to $49.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 21 cents to $55.41 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.41 yen from 110.88 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1963 from $1.1938.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stock markets were mostly higher. In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent. London's FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.3 percent, while Seoul's Kospi gained 1.3 percent. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.