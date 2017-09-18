  1. Home
Street art museum opens in Berlin, a hub for the scene

By  Associated Press
2017/09/18 22:29

BERLIN (AP) — Street art has a new, permanent home in Berlin.

Works by urban artists from around the world have gone on show at the Urban Nation Museum for Urban Contemporary Art in the German capital, located at one end of a street that's already something of a giant art gallery.

The opening exhibition, which will last for around nine months, aims to introduce visitors to the culture of urban art. Director Yasha Young worked with eight curators from various countries to produce a show that explores strands including portraits, pop art and activism.

Young said Monday that the scene so far has lacked an "informative hub." She says part of the idea is "teaching people a new language, which is the language of street art, graffiti and urban contemporary art."