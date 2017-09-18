Walker to sign $3 billion Foxconn bill into law

STURTEVANT, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is about to sign the $3 billion Foxconn Technology Group bill into law, just days after it passed the state Legislature.

Walker planned to sign the measure Monday afternoon at Gateway Technical College near Racine.

The bill provides nearly $3 billion in cash to Taiwan-based Foxconn if it invests $10 billion in a new flat-screen factory in southeast Wisconsin and employs 13,000 people. Opponents say there are not enough guarantees in the deal to protect taxpayers in case workers are laid off or Foxconn leaves the state.

Walker and supporters are heralding the deal as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the state a hub for the high-tech electronics industry. Foxconn is the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics, best known for making iPhones.