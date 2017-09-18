Taiwan’s Presidential Office: Panamanian president’s talk bears testimony to China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Panama President Juan Carlos Varela told China Central Television (CCTV) during a recent interview that Panama would have broken off relationship with Taiwan earlier if the Ma Ying-jeou administration had not been perusing the policy of “diplomatic truce” with China based on the one-China principle, to which Taiwan’s Office of the President responded on Monday by saying that President Varela’s talk bears testimony to the fact that Taiwan’s diplomatic problems have been caused by China’s ongoing manipulation of its one-China principle and checkbook diplomacy.

In the interview, which was published by CCTV’s website Monday, President Varela said that he visited China in 2010 in his capacity as Vice President and Foreign Minister of Panama, during which he met with a Chinese leader and pitched the idea of Panama tying up with China.

But Varela said Beijing did not accept the suggestion as China didn’t want to undermine the thaw in relations with Taiwan at that time, according to the CCTV report.

The Panamanian president was quoted as saying that he had considered that Taiwan had long been following the policy of diplomatic truce with China based on the one-China principle under the Ma Ying-jeou administration. Varela emphasized that he had told Taiwan that if one day the island ends the appeasement policy, Panama will switch to China, he was quoted as saying.

Varela’s promise was fulfilled in June this year when Panama established relations with China at the expense of Taiwan, further isolating Taiwan’s government.

In response, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said the factual circumstances surrounding Panama’s cutting ties with Taiwan were very clear and that both Beijing’s and the Panamanian president’s accounts prove that the numerous diplomatic challenges Taiwan has been facing stem from Beijing’s ongoing manipulation of the one-China principle and practice of checkbook diplomacy.