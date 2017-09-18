Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 18, 2017
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;73;Partly sunny;84;75;SW;9;77%;44%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;87;Warm with sunshine;104;86;NNW;10;47%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;98;68;Sunny and hot;98;70;W;7;39%;1%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;ESE;8;51%;26%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;60;48;Spotty showers;62;51;NW;9;81%;83%;3
Anchorage, United States;Showers;56;46;Clouds and sun;57;45;ESE;4;85%;36%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;SSW;6;18%;0%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;71;44;Mostly sunny;63;41;NW;10;49%;3%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;80;60;Sunny and warmer;93;71;ENE;5;54%;0%;9
Athens, Greece;Sunshine, very hot;99;73;Sunshine and hot;95;72;SW;7;34%;0%;6
Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon t-storms;55;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;50;SSW;15;62%;3%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;114;81;Partly sunny and hot;113;80;NW;5;14%;0%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;87;73;A shower or two;89;74;SSW;4;76%;72%;10
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;69;Remaining cloudy;81;68;WSW;14;69%;44%;3
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm around;94;77;WSW;6;68%;63%;11
Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;70;58;Partly sunny;72;60;SE;11;61%;44%;5
Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;86;63;Sunshine and warm;84;59;NNE;9;33%;0%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, nice;76;54;Partly sunny;83;53;WNW;5;49%;70%;5
Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-shower;63;44;Partly sunny;64;46;NW;6;65%;8%;4
Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;49;Partly sunny;66;49;S;6;71%;75%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;86;59;Sunshine and nice;86;59;E;10;30%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;64;53;Cooler with rain;57;53;NNW;9;88%;89%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;60;48;Spotty showers;61;46;WNW;6;75%;82%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and warm;88;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;ENE;12;51%;71%;5
Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;68;52;Showers and t-storms;62;52;NNW;6;76%;86%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;71;57;Sunny and pleasant;73;64;NE;10;72%;0%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;91;64;Showers, mainly late;86;62;NW;5;44%;83%;11
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;WSW;9;68%;2%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;95;75;NNE;6;43%;1%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;74;56;Cloudy, not as warm;66;53;SE;16;58%;0%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SW;3;62%;55%;12
Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Some brightening;95;79;SW;11;61%;43%;6
Chicago, United States;Not as warm;75;65;A t-storm in spots;78;68;ESE;7;73%;55%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;87;79;Clearing;87;78;SW;9;73%;84%;7
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;60;48;Spotty showers;60;49;WSW;9;73%;85%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;89;77;Downpours;85;79;S;9;81%;89%;4
Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;94;77;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;S;9;60%;8%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;Morning rain;86;71;SE;11;81%;85%;5
Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Partly sunny;96;77;ESE;6;67%;13%;8
Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;83;56;Partial sunshine;85;50;ENE;7;22%;6%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon t-storms;94;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSE;9;77%;75%;2
Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;98;68;Nice with some sun;92;68;SSE;6;48%;0%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;60;44;Partly sunny;62;52;S;8;78%;74%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;NE;5;23%;1%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and nice;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;NE;8;69%;0%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;Some sun, a shower;92;80;SE;8;80%;81%;10
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;Sunny and beautiful;85;56;ENE;8;33%;1%;11
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;71;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ENE;5;65%;45%;9
Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;55;46;Spotty showers;51;41;NE;8;74%;70%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;93;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;SE;6;76%;82%;12
Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;91;80;A morning shower;91;79;E;7;64%;70%;10
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;74;Showers around;88;75;ENE;16;60%;66%;10
Hyderabad, India;Thundershower;83;72;Brief p.m. showers;83;71;WSW;7;73%;70%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;71;Sunny and very warm;97;71;NNE;8;36%;0%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;84;70;Mostly sunny;83;68;ENE;7;68%;0%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;96;74;A shower in places;94;74;N;6;58%;74%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;98;84;Sunny and nice;95;83;S;9;61%;2%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;52;Sunny and beautiful;79;56;NW;9;47%;2%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;93;50;Sunny and pleasant;86;50;WNW;4;13%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;W;6;49%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;79;67;Showers and t-storms;81;67;S;4;81%;81%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;82;Mostly sunny;101;82;SSW;9;39%;20%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and cooler;72;47;Periods of sun;68;54;ENE;5;47%;27%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;6;65%;47%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;87;72;Cloudy;90;73;SW;6;54%;44%;4
Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SSE;7;82%;63%;2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;88;74;Thunderstorm;85;73;NNW;4;84%;80%;4
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;34;Partly sunny, mild;58;34;E;8;60%;44%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;SW;10;79%;75%;3
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Clouds and sun;65;59;S;11;78%;13%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;76;60;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;NNW;9;64%;0%;6
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;62;47;Clouds and sun;62;48;SW;7;65%;15%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;SSE;6;63%;2%;5
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;81;71;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;WSW;7;72%;39%;12
Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;E;5;36%;0%;5
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;High clouds;88;82;W;9;71%;63%;8
Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;88;75;Partly sunny;90;76;W;5;67%;44%;11
Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;S;6;75%;78%;11
Melbourne, Australia;Windy;70;46;Cooler;56;42;WNW;14;60%;53%;4
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;58;A t-storm in spots;77;59;NNW;4;52%;64%;12
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;90;77;A stray shower;89;77;SW;7;69%;61%;9
Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;59;47;Partly sunny;61;47;SW;8;69%;29%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;Turning sunny;85;77;S;9;66%;44%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;67;51;Sunny and pleasant;70;59;NE;7;75%;0%;6
Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;82;63;Some sun, a shower;79;62;NE;2;73%;48%;4
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;74;51;Cloudy and cooler;56;47;WSW;15;59%;28%;1
Mumbai, India;A heavy a.m. t-storm;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;NE;10;88%;94%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;ESE;8;49%;61%;14
New York, United States;Clearing;79;68;Rain and wind;73;66;N;18;79%;85%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;Sunny and very warm;92;70;WNW;6;54%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;67;46;Spotty showers;55;42;WNW;10;80%;73%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;82;64;Partly sunny;82;69;SW;6;63%;13%;6
Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;63;50;Cooler with a shower;57;43;E;6;70%;82%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;83;59;Sunny intervals;77;58;NNE;5;77%;42%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;85;77;Showers;84;77;SE;5;77%;91%;10
Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;76;Showers and t-storms;87;77;E;5;82%;76%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;93;76;ENE;6;64%;36%;7
Paris, France;Spotty showers;63;47;Spotty showers;62;40;NNW;6;62%;82%;4
Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;WNW;10;70%;64%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A shower or t-storm;90;77;WSW;4;78%;80%;9
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;Nice with some sun;88;77;N;6;72%;44%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;NNE;6;52%;53%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;A thundershower;60;45;Partly sunny;59;48;NNW;5;71%;44%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;85;59;Rain and a t-storm;82;51;WNW;9;80%;67%;4
Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;72;52;Sun and clouds, nice;74;53;S;10;39%;44%;15
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;ENE;7;68%;0%;7
Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;73;A shower or two;82;73;SE;12;67%;81%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;54;50;A shower in spots;51;44;NW;7;64%;57%;2
Riga, Latvia;Rain, heavy at times;54;49;Spotty showers;60;45;SW;9;77%;61%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;67;Sunny;82;68;ENE;6;61%;3%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;102;77;Warm with sunshine;106;77;ENE;6;11%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;74;59;A morning t-storm;70;51;NNE;6;67%;82%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;55;50;Rain and drizzle;53;46;W;12;80%;75%;1
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;58;Sunshine and nice;71;60;NW;10;57%;7%;6
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;65;Showers and t-storms;73;64;SSE;4;81%;89%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;81;A shower or two;87;80;NE;11;79%;93%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;66;Showers and t-storms;75;66;SSW;4;95%;84%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;83;49;Sun and some clouds;82;51;NNE;7;24%;7%;13
Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;74;48;A little rain;62;43;SW;4;68%;81%;2
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;89;77;N;8;72%;45%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;NNW;6;59%;0%;5
Seattle, United States;Cool with rain;62;53;Periods of rain;60;50;ESE;6;74%;74%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;Showers and t-storms;79;59;WNW;8;78%;85%;6
Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;88;73;Cloudy and very warm;86;72;SE;9;63%;64%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;86;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;4;79%;77%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;85;55;Partly sunny, warm;85;53;WSW;7;50%;8%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and wind;85;78;Hurricane conditions;84;79;SE;58;83%;93%;3
Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;58;47;Spotty showers;54;42;NE;6;92%;88%;1
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;Plenty of sunshine;74;51;SW;16;32%;8%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and beautiful;91;75;Sun and clouds, warm;95;77;SE;7;56%;23%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy afternoon rain;54;48;Spotty showers;53;41;N;7;78%;71%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;88;60;Plenty of sun;90;61;ENE;6;25%;0%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;ENE;7;29%;6%;5
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;67;Sunny and nice;86;66;SSE;6;17%;0%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;NE;7;55%;2%;7
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;85;59;Mostly sunny;84;62;ESE;5;46%;61%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;68;Partly sunny;82;68;SSW;7;63%;5%;6
Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;75;62;Sunshine and humid;74;62;NE;5;84%;28%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;88;78;Mostly sunny, humid;86;71;NNE;11;72%;33%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;85;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;64;NW;16;45%;3%;6
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler this morning;63;30;Mostly sunny, nice;68;38;SE;7;46%;2%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;59;48;Periods of rain;60;47;E;5;69%;75%;2
Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;65;51;Heavy rain, cooler;56;52;NW;8;85%;92%;1
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Mainly cloudy, warm;92;78;S;5;64%;57%;4
Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;59;48;Partial sunshine;60;44;SSW;9;75%;39%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;60;42;Sun and some clouds;64;50;ENE;2;71%;39%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;52;47;Occasional rain;55;49;S;14;78%;85%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;78;A thunderstorm;87;77;SW;6;82%;66%;9
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;88;58;Mostly sunny;87;59;NE;4;24%;1%;6
