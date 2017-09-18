Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 18, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;73;Partly sunny;84;75;SW;9;77%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;87;Warm with sunshine;104;86;NNW;10;47%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;98;68;Sunny and hot;98;70;W;7;39%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;ESE;8;51%;26%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;60;48;Spotty showers;62;51;NW;9;81%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Showers;56;46;Clouds and sun;57;45;ESE;4;85%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;SSW;6;18%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;71;44;Mostly sunny;63;41;NW;10;49%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;80;60;Sunny and warmer;93;71;ENE;5;54%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, very hot;99;73;Sunshine and hot;95;72;SW;7;34%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon t-storms;55;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;50;SSW;15;62%;3%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;114;81;Partly sunny and hot;113;80;NW;5;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;87;73;A shower or two;89;74;SSW;4;76%;72%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;69;Remaining cloudy;81;68;WSW;14;69%;44%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm around;94;77;WSW;6;68%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;70;58;Partly sunny;72;60;SE;11;61%;44%;5

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;86;63;Sunshine and warm;84;59;NNE;9;33%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, nice;76;54;Partly sunny;83;53;WNW;5;49%;70%;5

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-shower;63;44;Partly sunny;64;46;NW;6;65%;8%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;49;Partly sunny;66;49;S;6;71%;75%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;86;59;Sunshine and nice;86;59;E;10;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;64;53;Cooler with rain;57;53;NNW;9;88%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;60;48;Spotty showers;61;46;WNW;6;75%;82%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and warm;88;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;ENE;12;51%;71%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;68;52;Showers and t-storms;62;52;NNW;6;76%;86%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;71;57;Sunny and pleasant;73;64;NE;10;72%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;91;64;Showers, mainly late;86;62;NW;5;44%;83%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;WSW;9;68%;2%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;95;75;NNE;6;43%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;74;56;Cloudy, not as warm;66;53;SE;16;58%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SW;3;62%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Some brightening;95;79;SW;11;61%;43%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;75;65;A t-storm in spots;78;68;ESE;7;73%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;87;79;Clearing;87;78;SW;9;73%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;60;48;Spotty showers;60;49;WSW;9;73%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;89;77;Downpours;85;79;S;9;81%;89%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;94;77;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;S;9;60%;8%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;Morning rain;86;71;SE;11;81%;85%;5

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Partly sunny;96;77;ESE;6;67%;13%;8

Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;83;56;Partial sunshine;85;50;ENE;7;22%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon t-storms;94;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSE;9;77%;75%;2

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;98;68;Nice with some sun;92;68;SSE;6;48%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;60;44;Partly sunny;62;52;S;8;78%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;NE;5;23%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and nice;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;NE;8;69%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;80;Some sun, a shower;92;80;SE;8;80%;81%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;Sunny and beautiful;85;56;ENE;8;33%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;71;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ENE;5;65%;45%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;55;46;Spotty showers;51;41;NE;8;74%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;93;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;SE;6;76%;82%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;91;80;A morning shower;91;79;E;7;64%;70%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;74;Showers around;88;75;ENE;16;60%;66%;10

Hyderabad, India;Thundershower;83;72;Brief p.m. showers;83;71;WSW;7;73%;70%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;71;Sunny and very warm;97;71;NNE;8;36%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;84;70;Mostly sunny;83;68;ENE;7;68%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;96;74;A shower in places;94;74;N;6;58%;74%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;98;84;Sunny and nice;95;83;S;9;61%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;52;Sunny and beautiful;79;56;NW;9;47%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;93;50;Sunny and pleasant;86;50;WNW;4;13%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;W;6;49%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;79;67;Showers and t-storms;81;67;S;4;81%;81%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;82;Mostly sunny;101;82;SSW;9;39%;20%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and cooler;72;47;Periods of sun;68;54;ENE;5;47%;27%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;6;65%;47%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;87;72;Cloudy;90;73;SW;6;54%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SSE;7;82%;63%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;88;74;Thunderstorm;85;73;NNW;4;84%;80%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;34;Partly sunny, mild;58;34;E;8;60%;44%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;SW;10;79%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Clouds and sun;65;59;S;11;78%;13%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;76;60;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;NNW;9;64%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;62;47;Clouds and sun;62;48;SW;7;65%;15%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;SSE;6;63%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;81;71;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;WSW;7;72%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;E;5;36%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;High clouds;88;82;W;9;71%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;88;75;Partly sunny;90;76;W;5;67%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;S;6;75%;78%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;70;46;Cooler;56;42;WNW;14;60%;53%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;58;A t-storm in spots;77;59;NNW;4;52%;64%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;90;77;A stray shower;89;77;SW;7;69%;61%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;59;47;Partly sunny;61;47;SW;8;69%;29%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;Turning sunny;85;77;S;9;66%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;67;51;Sunny and pleasant;70;59;NE;7;75%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;82;63;Some sun, a shower;79;62;NE;2;73%;48%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;74;51;Cloudy and cooler;56;47;WSW;15;59%;28%;1

Mumbai, India;A heavy a.m. t-storm;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;NE;10;88%;94%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;ESE;8;49%;61%;14

New York, United States;Clearing;79;68;Rain and wind;73;66;N;18;79%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;Sunny and very warm;92;70;WNW;6;54%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;67;46;Spotty showers;55;42;WNW;10;80%;73%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;82;64;Partly sunny;82;69;SW;6;63%;13%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;63;50;Cooler with a shower;57;43;E;6;70%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;83;59;Sunny intervals;77;58;NNE;5;77%;42%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;85;77;Showers;84;77;SE;5;77%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;76;Showers and t-storms;87;77;E;5;82%;76%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;93;76;ENE;6;64%;36%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;63;47;Spotty showers;62;40;NNW;6;62%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;WNW;10;70%;64%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A shower or t-storm;90;77;WSW;4;78%;80%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;Nice with some sun;88;77;N;6;72%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;NNE;6;52%;53%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A thundershower;60;45;Partly sunny;59;48;NNW;5;71%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;85;59;Rain and a t-storm;82;51;WNW;9;80%;67%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;72;52;Sun and clouds, nice;74;53;S;10;39%;44%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;ENE;7;68%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;73;A shower or two;82;73;SE;12;67%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;54;50;A shower in spots;51;44;NW;7;64%;57%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rain, heavy at times;54;49;Spotty showers;60;45;SW;9;77%;61%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;67;Sunny;82;68;ENE;6;61%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;102;77;Warm with sunshine;106;77;ENE;6;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;74;59;A morning t-storm;70;51;NNE;6;67%;82%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;55;50;Rain and drizzle;53;46;W;12;80%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;58;Sunshine and nice;71;60;NW;10;57%;7%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;65;Showers and t-storms;73;64;SSE;4;81%;89%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;89;81;A shower or two;87;80;NE;11;79%;93%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;66;Showers and t-storms;75;66;SSW;4;95%;84%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;83;49;Sun and some clouds;82;51;NNE;7;24%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;74;48;A little rain;62;43;SW;4;68%;81%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;89;77;N;8;72%;45%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;NNW;6;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Cool with rain;62;53;Periods of rain;60;50;ESE;6;74%;74%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;Showers and t-storms;79;59;WNW;8;78%;85%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;88;73;Cloudy and very warm;86;72;SE;9;63%;64%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;86;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;4;79%;77%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;85;55;Partly sunny, warm;85;53;WSW;7;50%;8%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and wind;85;78;Hurricane conditions;84;79;SE;58;83%;93%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;58;47;Spotty showers;54;42;NE;6;92%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;Plenty of sunshine;74;51;SW;16;32%;8%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and beautiful;91;75;Sun and clouds, warm;95;77;SE;7;56%;23%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy afternoon rain;54;48;Spotty showers;53;41;N;7;78%;71%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;88;60;Plenty of sun;90;61;ENE;6;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;ENE;7;29%;6%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;67;Sunny and nice;86;66;SSE;6;17%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;NE;7;55%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;85;59;Mostly sunny;84;62;ESE;5;46%;61%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;68;Partly sunny;82;68;SSW;7;63%;5%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;75;62;Sunshine and humid;74;62;NE;5;84%;28%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;88;78;Mostly sunny, humid;86;71;NNE;11;72%;33%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;85;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;64;NW;16;45%;3%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler this morning;63;30;Mostly sunny, nice;68;38;SE;7;46%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;59;48;Periods of rain;60;47;E;5;69%;75%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;65;51;Heavy rain, cooler;56;52;NW;8;85%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Mainly cloudy, warm;92;78;S;5;64%;57%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;59;48;Partial sunshine;60;44;SSW;9;75%;39%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;60;42;Sun and some clouds;64;50;ENE;2;71%;39%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;52;47;Occasional rain;55;49;S;14;78%;85%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;78;A thunderstorm;87;77;SW;6;82%;66%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;88;58;Mostly sunny;87;59;NE;4;24%;1%;6

