Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 18, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;23;Partly sunny;29;24;SW;14;77%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Warm with sunshine;40;30;NNW;16;47%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;37;21;W;12;39%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;ESE;12;51%;26%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;16;9;Spotty showers;17;10;NW;14;81%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Showers;13;8;Clouds and sun;14;7;ESE;7;85%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;SSW;9;18%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;22;7;Mostly sunny;17;5;NW;16;49%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;27;16;Sunny and warmer;34;22;ENE;8;54%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;Sunshine and hot;35;22;SW;11;34%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon t-storms;13;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;16;10;SSW;24;62%;3%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;45;27;Partly sunny and hot;45;27;NW;9;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;31;23;A shower or two;32;23;SSW;7;76%;72%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;26;21;Remaining cloudy;27;20;WSW;22;69%;44%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm around;35;25;WSW;10;68%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;15;Partly sunny;22;16;SE;18;61%;44%;5

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;30;17;Sunshine and warm;29;15;NNE;15;33%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, nice;24;12;Partly sunny;28;12;WNW;8;49%;70%;5

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-shower;17;7;Partly sunny;18;8;NW;9;65%;8%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;S;9;71%;75%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;30;15;Sunshine and nice;30;15;E;16;30%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;18;11;Cooler with rain;14;12;NNW;15;88%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;15;9;Spotty showers;16;8;WNW;10;75%;82%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and warm;31;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;ENE;19;51%;71%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;20;11;Showers and t-storms;16;11;NNW;10;76%;86%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;NE;16;72%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;33;18;Showers, mainly late;30;17;NW;9;44%;83%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;WSW;15;68%;2%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;NNE;9;43%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;23;14;Cloudy, not as warm;19;12;SE;25;58%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SW;5;62%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;26;Some brightening;35;26;SW;18;61%;43%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;24;18;A t-storm in spots;26;20;ESE;11;73%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;26;Clearing;31;26;SW;15;73%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;9;Spotty showers;16;9;WSW;15;73%;85%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;32;25;Downpours;29;26;S;15;81%;89%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;S;14;60%;8%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;Morning rain;30;22;SE;17;81%;85%;5

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Partly sunny;35;25;ESE;10;67%;13%;8

Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;28;13;Partial sunshine;29;10;ENE;10;22%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon t-storms;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;15;77%;75%;2

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;36;20;Nice with some sun;33;20;SSE;9;48%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;6;Partly sunny;17;11;S;13;78%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;NE;8;23%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and nice;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NE;13;69%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Some sun, a shower;33;26;SE;13;80%;81%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;ENE;13;33%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A t-storm in spots;31;22;ENE;8;65%;45%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;13;8;Spotty showers;11;5;NE;14;74%;70%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SE;10;76%;82%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;26;A morning shower;33;26;E;11;64%;70%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;Showers around;31;24;ENE;25;60%;66%;10

Hyderabad, India;Thundershower;28;22;Brief p.m. showers;28;22;WSW;12;73%;70%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;NNE;13;36%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;11;68%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;35;24;A shower in places;35;23;N;10;58%;74%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;37;29;Sunny and nice;35;29;S;14;61%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;11;Sunny and beautiful;26;13;NW;14;47%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;10;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;WNW;7;13%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;W;10;49%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;26;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;S;7;81%;81%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Mostly sunny;38;28;SSW;14;39%;20%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and cooler;22;9;Periods of sun;20;12;ENE;8;47%;27%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;10;65%;47%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;22;Cloudy;32;23;SW;10;54%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;11;82%;63%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;31;23;Thunderstorm;29;23;NNW;7;84%;80%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;1;Partly sunny, mild;14;1;E;12;60%;44%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;17;79%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Clouds and sun;18;15;S;17;78%;13%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NNW;14;64%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;8;Clouds and sun;17;9;SW;11;65%;15%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;SSE;10;63%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;WSW;12;72%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;E;7;36%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;High clouds;31;28;W;15;71%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;W;9;67%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;9;75%;78%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;21;8;Cooler;13;6;WNW;22;60%;53%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNW;6;52%;64%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;A stray shower;32;25;SW;12;69%;61%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;15;8;Partly sunny;16;8;SW;13;69%;29%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;24;Turning sunny;29;25;S;14;66%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;NE;12;75%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;28;17;Some sun, a shower;26;16;NE;3;73%;48%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;23;11;Cloudy and cooler;14;9;WSW;25;59%;28%;1

Mumbai, India;A heavy a.m. t-storm;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;NE;16;88%;94%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;ESE;13;49%;61%;14

New York, United States;Clearing;26;20;Rain and wind;23;19;N;29;79%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Sunny and very warm;33;21;WNW;10;54%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;20;8;Spotty showers;13;6;WNW;16;80%;73%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny;28;20;SW;10;63%;13%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;17;10;Cooler with a shower;14;6;E;10;70%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;28;15;Sunny intervals;25;14;NNE;9;77%;42%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Showers;29;25;SE;9;77%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;E;9;82%;76%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;25;ENE;10;64%;36%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;17;8;Spotty showers;16;5;NNW;10;62%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;WNW;15;70%;64%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;WSW;7;78%;80%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;N;9;72%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNE;9;52%;53%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A thundershower;16;7;Partly sunny;15;9;NNW;8;71%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;29;15;Rain and a t-storm;28;10;WNW;15;80%;67%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;11;Sun and clouds, nice;23;11;S;16;39%;44%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;ENE;12;68%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;SE;19;67%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;12;10;A shower in spots;11;6;NW;11;64%;57%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rain, heavy at times;12;10;Spotty showers;15;7;SW;14;77%;61%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunny;28;20;ENE;10;61%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;39;25;Warm with sunshine;41;25;ENE;10;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;15;A morning t-storm;21;11;NNE;10;67%;82%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;13;10;Rain and drizzle;12;8;W;19;80%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;14;Sunshine and nice;22;16;NW;16;57%;7%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SSE;7;81%;89%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;27;A shower or two;30;26;NE;18;79%;93%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;SSW;7;95%;84%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;9;Sun and some clouds;28;11;NNE;11;24%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;23;9;A little rain;17;6;SW;7;68%;81%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;13;72%;45%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NNW;10;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Cool with rain;16;11;Periods of rain;16;10;ESE;10;74%;74%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Showers and t-storms;26;15;WNW;13;78%;85%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;31;23;Cloudy and very warm;30;22;SE;14;63%;64%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;6;79%;77%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Partly sunny, warm;29;12;WSW;11;50%;8%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and wind;30;26;Hurricane conditions;29;26;SE;93;83%;93%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;14;9;Spotty showers;12;6;NE;10;92%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Plenty of sunshine;23;10;SW;25;32%;8%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and beautiful;33;24;Sun and clouds, warm;35;25;SE;12;56%;23%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy afternoon rain;12;9;Spotty showers;12;5;N;11;78%;71%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;31;16;Plenty of sun;32;16;ENE;10;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;ENE;11;29%;6%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;19;Sunny and nice;30;19;SSE;10;17%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;NE;12;55%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;29;16;ESE;8;46%;61%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;20;Partly sunny;28;20;SSW;12;63%;5%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;17;Sunshine and humid;23;17;NE;9;84%;28%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;31;25;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;NNE;17;72%;33%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;30;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;18;NW;25;45%;3%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler this morning;17;-1;Mostly sunny, nice;20;3;SE;11;46%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;15;9;Periods of rain;15;8;E;8;69%;75%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Heavy rain, cooler;13;11;NW;13;85%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mainly cloudy, warm;34;25;S;8;64%;57%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;15;9;Partial sunshine;16;6;SSW;15;75%;39%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;16;6;Sun and some clouds;18;10;ENE;4;71%;39%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;11;8;Occasional rain;13;9;S;22;78%;85%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;10;82%;66%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;NE;6;24%;1%;6

