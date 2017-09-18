Hualien Air Base to stage air show on Sep. 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Hualien Air Base will be open to the public and stage an air show on Sep. 23, with aerobatic displays in the air, displays of warplanes on the ground as well as performances by military units, the air base said.

The air base will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sep.23, and 60 shuttle buses will be provided at four locations to transport visitors to the air base, according to Hualien County Police Bureau.

The four locations include Hualien Station, Beipu Station, Hualien Stadium (Te-hsing Stadium) and Hualien Distillery.

The aerobatic display will include the Air Force’s Thunder Tigers, the Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), F-16 fighters and Phantom fighter bombers.

Police officer Chung Cheng-yen (鍾承諺) said more than 50,000 people visited the air show at the base last year, causing traffic congestion in the surrounding area. With the aerobatic display of the Thunder Tigers and three other main fighter aircraft as well as the performances of the Armed Force Honor Guards and Special Force, it’s expected that this year’s air show will also attract many people and military fans to the base. To avoid traffic congestion, shuttle buses will be used to transport visitors to the base, he said.

(Video from Hualien Precinct Facebook)