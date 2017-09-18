Kerber ousts local favorite Osaka at Pan-Pacific Open

TOKYO (AP) — Seventh-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany beat local favorite Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to advance to the second round of the Pan-Pacific Open.

The victory was additionally sweet for Kerber, who was looking for revenge after the Japanese teenager knocked her out of the U.S. Open in straight sets.

Kerber will play either Madison Brengle or Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

Also, wild card Kurumi Nara of Japan overcame a slow start to oust Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, organizers announced that Agnieszka Radwanska, a two-time tournament champion, has pulled out due to a virus. The 11th-ranked Pole was seeded sixth.