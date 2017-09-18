'Changes in lifestyle can prevent cancer'

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Simple lifestyle changes such as eating right, being physically active, drinking less and avoiding tobacco can prevent six out of every 10 cancer cases.

Speaking at an event organized by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS), Dr A K Dewan, director of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, said, "Earlier, we didn't know the cause of many cancers. So, it was referred as 'bad luck' or 'fate.' That's not correct."

Heavy drinking, for example, has a role to play in cancer of liver while smoking is a known cause for lung and oral cancer cases, he said. "Only 5% of all cancer cases are hereditary and another 15-20% are familial or environment-related," he added.

According to ICS, India is home to 17% of the global population but suffers 21% of the disease burden. Nearly 5,00,000 people die of cancer each year and thousands more households are driven into debt and grinding poverty by the cost of the treatment, the NGO claimed. "Once you get cancer, it is difficult to get treated. It's better to understand the disease and keep it at bay," said Jyotsna Govil, vice-chairman of ICS.

American Cancer Society recommends that one should stay at a healthy weight throughout life by balancing food intake with physical activity and avoiding excessive weight gain. Experts also advised breastfeeding to reduce the risk of breast cancer.