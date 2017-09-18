Twitch streamer STPeach gets grief from trolls for Asian boyfriend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Lisa Vannatta, a popular Canadian video game vlogger and Instagram goddess, who is known for both her physical assets and her chipper demeanor, has drawn hundreds of hateful comments for a video she posted of her travels with her Korean boyfriend Jay.

Better known by her Twitch live video streaming handle STPeach, Vannatta posted a seemingly innocuous video of herself and her boyfriend attending her first meet and greet at an anime expo in California.​ Little did she know that this would incur the wrath of a tsunami of web trolls criticizing her for dating an Asian man.



One commenter put it best when he said, "Abandon hope, all ye who enter the comment section﻿."

The most racist and obscene comments generally fixated on the perceived, stereotypical physical inadequacies of Asian men.

"Lol why do you date a 5'8 Asian manlet? I feel bad if you guys have some mongrel kids﻿."

"Yellow fever much? She only dates Asians."



Other shallow users speculated that she is with him because of his money:

"So how does this ugly ass asian guy get with a hot ass white chick, they are on different spectrums as far as looks go, he must be rich﻿."



One user criticized the hypocrisy of some white men who date Asian women, but are threatened by Asian men who date white women: "The white man's logic: White men can get Asian women. But Asian men can't get White women. Meanwhile white men raise sons who look Asian. LOGIC.﻿"



However, there were many positive comments that began to rise to the surface with more thumbs up:

"You guys are a beautiful couple. You keep doing you. Haters will try and bring down your success because they are jealous. Ignore them because you guys are objectively awesome.﻿"