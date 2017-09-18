UK statistics body chides Boris Johnson over EU cost claim

LONDON (AP) — Britain's statistics regulator has accused Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of misleadingly claiming that leaving the European Union will give Britain an extra 350 million pounds ($475 million) a week to spend on health care.

In an article laying out his vision for Britain's post-Brexit future, Johnson said the U.K. will "take back control of roughly 350 million a week" and much of it could go to the health service.

U.K. Statistics Authority chief David Norgrove chided Johnson, saying it was a gross rather than net figure. It doesn't take into account a substantial rebate Britain receives before the money is sent.

Norgrove called the figure "a gross misuse of official statistics."

Johnson accused Norgrove of distorting his article, but the statistics authority said Monday that Norgrove stood by his opinion.