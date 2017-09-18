BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

MALAYSIA-MAHATHIR-AP INTERVIEW — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says in an AP interview the opposition alliance campaigning to topple the country's corruption-tainted leader can win the next general elections. By Eileen Ng. Sent 1,000 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korea says the U.S. military has flown powerful bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula in joint drills with South Korean warplanes. Sent 130 words, developing. With NORTH KOREA-DIPLOMACY.

NEW ZEALAND-FLIGHT DELAYS — A rupture in the main pipeline carrying jet fuel to New Zealand's largest airport has disrupted the travel plans of thousands of people and is expected to cause further flight cancellations and delays into next week. By Nick Perry. Sent 620 words, photos.

MACAU-ELECTION — Macau voters have elected a young pro-democracy activist to the Chinese casino capital's legislature, as opposition lawmakers expanded their presence at the expense of candidates linked to the gambling industry. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 380 words, photos.

NEPAL-LOCAL ELECTION — Tens of thousands of people are voting peacefully in a previously troubled southern Nepal province where ethnic violence demanding constitution changes had led to dozens of deaths in recent years. Sent 220 words, photos

CHINA-INTERNET CRACKDOWN — Chinese authorities detained a software developer for selling computer services that allow internet users to evade China's "Great Firewall," which blocks access to thousands of websites, from Facebook to Twitter to some news outlets, state media reported. Sent 360 words.

ASIA STORM — The death toll from Typhoon Doksuri has risen to at least nine, with four people still missing since the storm hit Vietnam last week. Sent 130 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — Editor selections from the past week in Asia. Sent 270 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose as investors looked ahead to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Trump's speech at the United Nations. By Joe McDonald. Sent 540 words, photos.

