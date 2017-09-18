  1. Home
Apple’s iPhone 8 series officially launching in Taiwan this Friday

Apple’s first outlet will have longer business hours to welcome the new iPhones

By  Taiwan News
2017/09/18 15:52

(Photo source: apple.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Apple’s newly released iPhone 8 series will officially make its  appearance in Taiwan market on Friday with several telecom service providers planning to open their businesses earlier than usual, reported CNA.

After the iPhone 8 series was unveiled last week, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale on September 22 and Apple’s fans in Taiwan are among the first wave to receive these new iPhones.

Apple’s first outlet, located at Taipei 101, announced it would offer special business hours starting from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, which is three hours earlier than usual, to welcome a big wave of Apple fans coming to the store for the new iPhones.

The iPhones 8 and 8 Plus are upgrades to Apple's current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus range, with some advanced features including glass bodies, wireless charging, faster A11 processors, upgraded cameras, and True Tone displays. 

Starting September 30, Taiwanese electronic retailers TKEC (燦坤) and STUDIO A will both offer trade-in deals that will allow iPhone owners to swap an old one with new shiny all-glass phones.
iPhone 8
iphone 8 plus
apple products
Apple Store

