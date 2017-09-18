  1. Home
Taiwan’s train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival bookable from Sep. 19

Meanwhile, tickets for the Double Ten Day holiday season, which lasts from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, are available for booking from midnight on Sep. 22.

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/18 15:21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has announced that express train tickets for the Mid-Autumn Festival will be available for booking from midnight on Sep. 19.

The TRA said in a press release that train tickets for the Mid-Autumn Festival (Oct. 4) and the next day (Oct.5) are available for booking from midnight on Sep. 19. Meanwhile, tickets for the Double Ten Day holiday season, which lasts from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, are available for booking from midnight on Sep. 22.

To help transport the anticipated increased number of passengers during the Autumn Festival and the Double Ten Day periods, the TRA plans to run additional 33 and 267 trains, respectively.  

The additional trains include the three daily round-trip local express trains between Shulin Station and Hualien Station on Oct. 4 and from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 that offer specially-priced tickets, with a ticket from Taipei Station to Yilan Station selling only for NT$100 and Taipei Station to Hualien Station only for NT$200.    

 
