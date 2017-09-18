Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

More protests are expected Monday, three days after a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Hundreds have gathered every day since the announcement to decry the judge's ruling and call for racial equity.

While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, smaller groups that remain at night have broken windows and thrown objects at police for the past three nights.

Buses carrying police officers in full riot gear and shields arrived Sunday night near the downtown location where police said significant property damage was reported. One officer sustained a leg injury.