Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests

A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason S
Police arrest a man as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday,
Police arrive as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept.
People run after vandalizing as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley
Demonstrators participate in a "die-in" protest outside the St. Louis Police Department headquarters in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial
Police talks to some protesters as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stock
Police gather as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept.
Scott McRoberts helps clean up broken glass after a violent crowd broke windows on many businesses after clashing with police Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017
A man yells at police in riot gear just before a crowd turned violent Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched pe
Police arrest a man as they try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in r
A man is treated after being pepper sprayed as police tried to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protes
A protester yells as a woman rushes to close the doors to a department store as protesters march through West County Mall in response to a not guilty
Protesters march through West County Mall in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley as police
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with f
This undated family photo supplied by Christina Wilson shows Anthony Lamar Smith holding his daughter Autumn Smith. Anthony Lamar Smith was killed in
In this undated photo released by 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is seen. Wilson acquitted Jason Stoc
A broken window is seen at the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a
A protester uses a small projector to project images on a house while marching in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis po
A protester stands on a traffic signal as a police helicopter circles overhead as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial
Protesters overturn trash cans as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched pe
People overturn trash cans and throw objects as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protest
A protester steps on a flag Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in University City, Mo., in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis Pol
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
More protests are expected Monday, three days after a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.
Hundreds have gathered every day since the announcement to decry the judge's ruling and call for racial equity.
While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, smaller groups that remain at night have broken windows and thrown objects at police for the past three nights.
Buses carrying police officers in full riot gear and shields arrived Sunday night near the downtown location where police said significant property damage was reported. One officer sustained a leg injury.