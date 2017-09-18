Baseball HOF getting ready for its annual film festival

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The National Baseball Hall of Fame is getting ready for its annual film festival.

A screening of "Million Dollar Arm" kicks off the 12th annual celebration of the national pastime Friday in Cooperstown. The 2014 Walt Disney Pictures release tells the story of two pitchers who were discovered in India by an agent in a last-ditch effort to save his career.

Another film being featured is "Reign Men," a 51-minute-long chronicle of Game 7 of last year's World Series, which saw the Chicago Cubs win their first championship in 108 years.

In all, 21 films will be screened over three days. All will be shown during nine blocks throughout the weekend in the Hall of Fame's Bullpen Theater.

Tickets are free for all films but must be reserved in advance.