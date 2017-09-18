  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--NL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/18 11:39
BC-BBN--NL Standings,0191 National League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 90 59 .604
Miami 69 80 .463 21
Atlanta 67 81 .453 22½
New York 65 84 .436 25
Philadelphia 58 91 .389 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 66 .557
Milwaukee 79 70 .530 4
St. Louis 77 72 .517 6
Pittsburgh 68 82 .453 15½
Cincinnati 66 84 .440 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 96 53 .644
Arizona 87 63 .580
Colorado 82 68 .547 14½
San Diego 66 83 .443 30
San Francisco 58 93 .384 39

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 1

Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 10, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 17-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10)

Milwaukee (Suter 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-6)

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-5) at Miami (Straily 9-9)

Arizona (Corbin 14-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 7-10)