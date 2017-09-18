Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Sept. 18 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: High number of public fines draws criticism
@China Times: Dismantling illegal factory structures on farmlands halfway completed
@Liberty Times: Chang Gung hospital doctor accused of fabricating medical records while overseas
@Apple Daily: Salary of former nurse doubles on 'spider woman' job
@Economic Daily News: DRAM prices boosted by demand among Chinese cellphone makers
@Commercial Times: Taiwan companies eyeing NT$30 billion in business opportunities at European machinery fair