Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Sept. 18 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: High number of public fines draws criticism



@China Times: Dismantling illegal factory structures on farmlands halfway completed



@Liberty Times: Chang Gung hospital doctor accused of fabricating medical records while overseas



@Apple Daily: Salary of former nurse doubles on 'spider woman' job



@Economic Daily News: DRAM prices boosted by demand among Chinese cellphone makers

@Commercial Times: Taiwan companies eyeing NT$30 billion in business opportunities at European machinery fair

