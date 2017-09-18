Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on September 18, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/09/18 10:40

Top headlines across Taiwan on September 18, 2017. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Sept. 18 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: High number of public fines draws criticism

@China Times: Dismantling illegal factory structures on farmlands halfway completed

@Liberty Times: Chang Gung hospital doctor accused of fabricating medical records while overseas

@Apple Daily: Salary of former nurse doubles on 'spider woman' job

@Economic Daily News: DRAM prices boosted by demand among Chinese cellphone makers

@Commercial Times: Taiwan companies eyeing NT$30 billion in business opportunities at European machinery fair
 
