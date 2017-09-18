Huge Gallo blast helps Rangers to win over Angels

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — Texas Ranger Joey Gallo wasn't sure how far he'd hit his monster home run Sunday, but he knew he'd hit it well.

All 490 feet of it, according to Statcast. Gallo's second inning solo home run — his 38th of the season — combined with a solid pitching effort from Miguel Gonzalez, led the Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Angels in Major League Baseball on Sunday.

The ball Gallo hit landed near the top of the grass hill in center field, a jaw-dropping home run at Angel Stadium. Gallo was more impressed he was able to fight back in the at-bat.

"It was two strikes. He's nasty," Gallo said of Garrett Richards. "He was nasty all game. Honestly, I was just trying to get something up and put the ball in play and hope for the best. Got the barrel to it and it went out."

"You need a cab ride to get to it," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "I don't think he's going to stop amazing us with the length of home runs. They're far, they're high, they're impressive. He's an incredible talent. Big-time power. It's fun to see him when he gets the barrel to it and they fly like that."

Said Angels manager Mike Scioscia: "That ball was hit."

The Angels dropped two games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card, a day after closing within one game of the Twins. The Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak.

Adrian Beltre ht a two-run double to center field in the first inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Gallo's blast made it a 3-0 lead.

Gonzalez (8-11) didn't allow a hit through four innings and earned his first win in a Rangers uniform. He did allow plenty of baserunners via five walks and one hit-by-pitch.

"I was a little wild, but we got it done," Gonzalez said. "(Robinson) Chirinos called a really good game back there, and we got some really good defense."

Mike Trout, batting leadoff for the second straight game, hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the fifth to put the Angels within 3-1. Trout also hit an eighth-inning solo home run to center field against reliever Matt Bush.

Gonzalez allowed one run on two hits in five innings. The Rangers then turned it over to the bullpen, which had been the sore spot this season, but it got the job done. Jake Diekman got five outs for his first save.

