Taiwan to participate in Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2017

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan will be among the 45 countries that would be participating in Asia's leading Renewable Energy Expo (REI) to be held at Greater Noida, New Delhi, from September 20 to 22, 2017. Over 750 exhibitors, 1,500 delegates and 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day power-packed conference - "Accelerating Momentum...From Ambition to Action," and highlight innovations, challenges and a way forward.

The third edition of the Renewable Energy India Awards to be held on the eve of the exhibition on September 19, will recognize Innovation & Excellence in the industry.

After completing a successful decade of existence, the REI expo, hosted by UBM India, includes deliberations on industry trends, challenges and market insights including the Indian regulatory framework. The event aims to further upscale and mainstream the applications of renewable energy resources, showcase product launches, innovations, and augment the forethought through the international exhibitions and conference platform.

The event is supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), NEDO Japan, Indo German Energy Forum (IGEF), Bloomberg New Energy Finance and Mercom Capital to name a few.