President wants more foreign nationals to study in Taiwan

Taipei, Sept. 15 -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) stated on Friday her administration's commitment to allowing more foreign nationals to study in Taiwan, during a reception for a delegation of Malaysian alumni of local universities.



Tsai hosted the delegation of officers from the Federation of Alumni Association of Taiwan Universities, Malaysia, to whom she reiterated her administration's desire to promote more academic and cultural exchanges between both countries' students, as part of its New Southbound Policy.



The president particularly thanked federation President Chen Zhi-guang (陳治光) for his efforts to encourage more students from Malaysia to enroll in Taiwanese universities.



The increasing number of Malaysian students attending Taiwan's universities has made campuses more diverse, she said.



In fact, Tsai is hoping to welcome more foreign nationals to study in Taiwan to further diversify the country's society and culture.



Her goal, according to a Presidential Office press statement on the event, is to create a cross-national talent base in Asia that will benefit the whole region's development.



The government is currently working on policies to make sure that foreign nationals, should they want to stay in Taiwan and work, can do so, Tsai added.



A delegation from the federation reportedly visits Taiwan every year to discuss issues of education and talent cultivation.