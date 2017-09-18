Newgarden gives Team Penske a 15th IndyCar championship

Josef Newgarden rides a scooter to his car for a warmup before an IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Josef Newgarden (2) leads cars through Turn 2 at the start of the IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Josef Newgarden competes during the IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Simon Pagenaud, of France, races during the IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, (3) competes during the IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Will Power, of Australia, during the IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, competes during the IndyCar auto race Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Josef Newgarden won his first IndyCar championship by closing out the best year of his career as the top driver at Team Penske.
Newgarden turned in a nearly flawless performance Sunday at Sonoma Raceway to prevent his Penske teammates, as well as four-time champion Scott Dixon, from taking the title away from him. Penske driver Simon Pagenaud used pit strategy to win the race, but Newgarden finished second to win the title by 17 points.
Newgarden is only the second American in 11 years to win the IndyCar title.
The Tennessee driver held off Dixon, as well as teammates Pagenaud, Will Power and Helio Castroneves to win the championship. Of the five drivers mathematically eligible to win the title in the finale, four came from Penske.
