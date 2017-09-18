BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|85
|64
|.570
|—
|New York
|82
|67
|.550
|3
|Tampa Bay
|73
|77
|.487
|12½
|Baltimore
|73
|77
|.487
|12½
|Toronto
|70
|80
|.467
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|93
|57
|.620
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|71
|.523
|14½
|Kansas City
|73
|76
|.490
|19½
|Detroit
|62
|87
|.416
|30½
|Chicago
|60
|89
|.403
|32½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|91
|58
|.611
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|73
|.510
|15
|Seattle
|74
|76
|.493
|17½
|Texas
|73
|76
|.490
|18
|Oakland
|66
|83
|.443
|25
x-clinched division
___
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2
Detroit 12, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3
Houston 7, Seattle 1
Minnesota 13, Toronto 7
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
|Monday's Games
Boston (Fister 5-8) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-9)
Minnesota (Santana 15-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9)
Oakland (Cotton 8-10) at Detroit (Farmer 4-3)