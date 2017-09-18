BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/18 08:22
American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 64 .570
New York 82 67 .550 3
Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 12½
Baltimore 73 77 .487 12½
Toronto 70 80 .467 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 93 57 .620
Minnesota 78 71 .523 14½
Kansas City 73 76 .490 19½
Detroit 62 87 .416 30½
Chicago 60 89 .403 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 91 58 .611
Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15
Seattle 74 76 .493 17½
Texas 73 76 .490 18
Oakland 66 83 .443 25

x-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

Detroit 12, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Oakland 6, Philadelphia 3

Houston 7, Seattle 1

Minnesota 13, Toronto 7

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

Boston (Fister 5-8) at Baltimore (Bundy 13-9)

Minnesota (Santana 15-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9)

Oakland (Cotton 8-10) at Detroit (Farmer 4-3)