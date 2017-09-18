BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores

  1. Home
2017/09/18 07:19
LAKE FOREST, Illinois (AP) — Scores Sunday in the BMW Championship, a PGA Tour event at the 7,208-yard, par-71 Conway Farms Golf Course.
Final
Marc Leishman (2,000), $1,575,000 62-64-68-67—261
Rickie Fowler (980), $770,000 65-64-70-67—266
Justin Rose (980), $770,000 67-68-66-65—266
Jason Day (540), $420,000 64-65-70-69—268
Matt Kuchar (420), $332,500 67-68-67-67—269
Jon Rahm (420), $332,500 69-68-65-67—269
Tony Finau (350), $282,188 65-72-70-64—271
Jordan Spieth (350), $282,188 65-70-71-65—271
Patrick Cantlay (300), $236,250 67-65-70-70—272
Anirban Lahiri (300), $236,250 67-71-68-66—272
Webb Simpson (300), $236,250 66-73-65-68—272
Kevin Chappell (219), $156,406 69-67-70-67—273
Sergio Garcia (219), $156,406 68-68-68-69—273
Lucas Glover (219), $156,406 68-70-65-70—273
Brooks Koepka (219), $156,406 71-70-69-63—273
Francesco Molinari (219), $156,406 68-65-72-68—273
Pat Perez (219), $156,406 70-67-67-69—273
Chez Reavie (219), $156,406 68-67-67-71—273
Cameron Smith (219), $156,406 66-68-69-70—273
Scott Brown (157), $91,250 69-66-67-72—274
Zach Johnson (157), $91,250 67-71-72-64—274
Luke List (157), $91,250 68-70-67-69—274
Phil Mickelson (157), $91,250 66-69-69-70—274
Ryan Moore (157), $91,250 69-66-67-72—274
Sean O'Hair (157), $91,250 70-69-66-69—274
Xander Schauffele (157), $91,250 72-70-65-67—274
Keegan Bradley (115), $60,813 65-72-68-70—275
Bud Cauley (115), $60,813 69-66-71-69—275
Stewart Cink (115), $60,813 67-66-70-72—275
Charley Hoffman (115), $60,813 64-71-67-73—275
Charl Schwartzel (115), $60,813 69-73-66-67—275
Gary Woodland (115), $60,813 67-67-72-69—275
Daniel Berger (80), $45,250 68-68-69-71—276
Rafa Cabrera Bello (80), $45,250 65-71-70-70—276
Paul Casey (80), $45,250 69-67-71-69—276
Bryson DeChambeau (80), $45,250 68-70-69-69—276
James Hahn (80), $45,250 68-68-69-71—276
Dustin Johnson (80), $45,250 71-72-69-64—276
Jamie Lovemark (80), $45,250 64-70-71-71—276
Adam Hadwin (58), $35,000 71-71-70-65—277
Brian Harman (58), $35,000 69-69-70-69—277
Ian Poulter (58), $35,000 69-69-70-69—277
Hudson Swafford (58), $35,000 68-66-73-70—277
Mackenzie Hughes (45), $28,875 67-68-69-74—278
Martin Laird (45), $28,875 73-69-70-66—278
Brendan Steele (45), $28,875 68-66-72-72—278
Russell Henley (37), $23,538 66-71-70-72—279
Hideki Matsuyama (37), $23,538 72-68-70-69—279
Kyle Stanley (37), $23,538 70-68-71-70—279
Justin Thomas (37), $23,538 67-70-71-71—279
Grayson Murray (31), $21,263 71-70-71-68—280
Henrik Stenson (31), $21,263 72-66-69-73—280
Bill Haas (25), $20,160 71-69-71-70—281
Sung Kang (25), $20,160 73-68-68-72—281
Kevin Na (25), $20,160 73-73-72-63—281
Robert Streb (25), $20,160 67-69-75-70—281
Kevin Tway (25), $20,160 73-70-66-72—281
Jason Dufner (20), $19,338 74-66-72-70—282
Emiliano Grillo (20), $19,338 70-72-72-68—282
Si Woo Kim (20), $19,338 72-71-72-67—282
Rory McIlroy (20), $19,338 72-69-70-71—282
Billy Horschel (18), $18,900 68-74-71-70—283
Louis Oosthuizen (17), $18,638 77-74-66-67—284
Jhonattan Vegas (17), $18,638 71-68-74-71—284
Patrick Reed (16), $18,375 72-72-71-70—285
Ollie Schniederjans (15), $18,200 73-70-66-77—286
Charles Howell III (14), $17,938 68-76-69-74—287
Kevin Kisner (14), $17,938 71-71-75-70—287
Wesley Bryan (13), $17,675 76-71-72-69—288