BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|LAKE FOREST, Illinois (AP) — Scores Sunday in the BMW Championship, a PGA Tour event at the 7,208-yard, par-71 Conway Farms Golf Course.
|Final
|Marc Leishman (2,000), $1,575,000
|62-64-68-67—261
|Rickie Fowler (980), $770,000
|65-64-70-67—266
|Justin Rose (980), $770,000
|67-68-66-65—266
|Jason Day (540), $420,000
|64-65-70-69—268
|Matt Kuchar (420), $332,500
|67-68-67-67—269
|Jon Rahm (420), $332,500
|69-68-65-67—269
|Tony Finau (350), $282,188
|65-72-70-64—271
|Jordan Spieth (350), $282,188
|65-70-71-65—271
|Patrick Cantlay (300), $236,250
|67-65-70-70—272
|Anirban Lahiri (300), $236,250
|67-71-68-66—272
|Webb Simpson (300), $236,250
|66-73-65-68—272
|Kevin Chappell (219), $156,406
|69-67-70-67—273
|Sergio Garcia (219), $156,406
|68-68-68-69—273
|Lucas Glover (219), $156,406
|68-70-65-70—273
|Brooks Koepka (219), $156,406
|71-70-69-63—273
|Francesco Molinari (219), $156,406
|68-65-72-68—273
|Pat Perez (219), $156,406
|70-67-67-69—273
|Chez Reavie (219), $156,406
|68-67-67-71—273
|Cameron Smith (219), $156,406
|66-68-69-70—273
|Scott Brown (157), $91,250
|69-66-67-72—274
|Zach Johnson (157), $91,250
|67-71-72-64—274
|Luke List (157), $91,250
|68-70-67-69—274
|Phil Mickelson (157), $91,250
|66-69-69-70—274
|Ryan Moore (157), $91,250
|69-66-67-72—274
|Sean O'Hair (157), $91,250
|70-69-66-69—274
|Xander Schauffele (157), $91,250
|72-70-65-67—274
|Keegan Bradley (115), $60,813
|65-72-68-70—275
|Bud Cauley (115), $60,813
|69-66-71-69—275
|Stewart Cink (115), $60,813
|67-66-70-72—275
|Charley Hoffman (115), $60,813
|64-71-67-73—275
|Charl Schwartzel (115), $60,813
|69-73-66-67—275
|Gary Woodland (115), $60,813
|67-67-72-69—275
|Daniel Berger (80), $45,250
|68-68-69-71—276
|Rafa Cabrera Bello (80), $45,250
|65-71-70-70—276
|Paul Casey (80), $45,250
|69-67-71-69—276
|Bryson DeChambeau (80), $45,250
|68-70-69-69—276
|James Hahn (80), $45,250
|68-68-69-71—276
|Dustin Johnson (80), $45,250
|71-72-69-64—276
|Jamie Lovemark (80), $45,250
|64-70-71-71—276
|Adam Hadwin (58), $35,000
|71-71-70-65—277
|Brian Harman (58), $35,000
|69-69-70-69—277
|Ian Poulter (58), $35,000
|69-69-70-69—277
|Hudson Swafford (58), $35,000
|68-66-73-70—277
|Mackenzie Hughes (45), $28,875
|67-68-69-74—278
|Martin Laird (45), $28,875
|73-69-70-66—278
|Brendan Steele (45), $28,875
|68-66-72-72—278
|Russell Henley (37), $23,538
|66-71-70-72—279
|Hideki Matsuyama (37), $23,538
|72-68-70-69—279
|Kyle Stanley (37), $23,538
|70-68-71-70—279
|Justin Thomas (37), $23,538
|67-70-71-71—279
|Grayson Murray (31), $21,263
|71-70-71-68—280
|Henrik Stenson (31), $21,263
|72-66-69-73—280
|Bill Haas (25), $20,160
|71-69-71-70—281
|Sung Kang (25), $20,160
|73-68-68-72—281
|Kevin Na (25), $20,160
|73-73-72-63—281
|Robert Streb (25), $20,160
|67-69-75-70—281
|Kevin Tway (25), $20,160
|73-70-66-72—281
|Jason Dufner (20), $19,338
|74-66-72-70—282
|Emiliano Grillo (20), $19,338
|70-72-72-68—282
|Si Woo Kim (20), $19,338
|72-71-72-67—282
|Rory McIlroy (20), $19,338
|72-69-70-71—282
|Billy Horschel (18), $18,900
|68-74-71-70—283
|Louis Oosthuizen (17), $18,638
|77-74-66-67—284
|Jhonattan Vegas (17), $18,638
|71-68-74-71—284
|Patrick Reed (16), $18,375
|72-72-71-70—285
|Ollie Schniederjans (15), $18,200
|73-70-66-77—286
|Charles Howell III (14), $17,938
|68-76-69-74—287
|Kevin Kisner (14), $17,938
|71-71-75-70—287
|Wesley Bryan (13), $17,675
|76-71-72-69—288