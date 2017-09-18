Emmys red carpet includes Issa Rae in revenge red

Tessa Thompson stunned in a bright, multicolored halter gown by Rosie Assoulin, Chris Sullivan represented in a dapper top hat, painted nails and purple bow tie while little Joe — Jeremy Maguire — from "Modern Family" vamped in a purple cape Sunday on the Emmys Awards red carpet.

On one of fashion's biggest glam nights, the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles kicked off with a chill in the air and its usual eclectic collection of color and cuts for all, including white tuxedoes and classic sparkly golds, whites and black.

There were some great red gowns, including those worn by Issa Rae and Sarah Hyland. But Thompson's rainbow of greens, reds and blues stood out. Two straps attached back to front as she worked narrow pleats that fell from the waist.