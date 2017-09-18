Cubs C Contreras serves suspension against Cardinals

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs catcher Willson Contreras' two-game suspension for his argument with umpire Jordan Baker has been reduced to one game, and he served the penalty in the finale of their weekend series against the Cardinals.

Contreras and pitcher John Lackey were ejected in the fifth inning of Friday's 8-2 win. Contreras threw down his mask in anger after he was thrown out, and it bounced up and hit Baker's leg.

Contreras and Lackey also were fined by Major League Baseball. Contreras appealed the punishment.

Alex Avila replaced Contreras at catcher for Sunday's game. Contreras had started each of the last two games behind the plate.

