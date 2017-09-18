India-Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of the first ODI between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which India won by 26 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method:
|India
Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Coulter-Nile 5
Rohit Sharma c Coulter-Nile b Stoinis 28
Virat Kohli c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0
Manish Pandey c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0
Kedar Jadhav c Cartwright b Stoinis 40
MS Dhoni c Warner b Faulkner 79
Hardik Pandya c Faulkner b Zampa 83
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 32
Kuldeep Yadav not out 0
Extras: (4b, 2lb, 5w, 3nb) 14
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 281
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-11, 3-11, 4-64, 5-87, 6-205, 7-277.
Did not bat: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-1-44-0 (2w), Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-0-44-3 (1w, 1nb), James Faulkner 10-1-67-1 (2nb), Marcus Stoinis 10-0-54-2 (2w), Adam Zampa 10-1-66-1.
|Australia
|(Target: 164 in 21 overs)
David Warner c Dhoni b Yadav 25
Hilton Cartwright b Bumrah 1
Steve Smith c Bumrah b Pandya 1
Travis Head c Dhoni b Pandya 5
Glenn Maxwell c Pandey b Chahal 39
Marcus Stoinis c sub (Ravindra Jadeja) b Yadav 3
Matthew Wade st Dhoni b Chahal 9
James Faulkner not out 32
Pat Cummins c Bumrah b Chahal 9
Nathan Coulter-Nile c Jadhav b Kumar 2
Adam Zampa not out 5
Extras: (1lb, 5w) 6
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 137
Overs: 21.
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-20, 3-29, 4-35, 5-76, 6-76, 7-93, 8-109, 9-127.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-25-1 (2w), Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-1 (1w), Hardik Pandya 4-0-28-2 (1w), Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-33-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 5-0-30-3 (1w).
Toss: Won by India.
Result: India won by 26 runs (D/L method)
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Anil Chaudhary, India.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England.
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.