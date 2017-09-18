India-Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of the first ODI between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which India won by 26 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method:

India

Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Coulter-Nile 5

Rohit Sharma c Coulter-Nile b Stoinis 28

Virat Kohli c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0

Manish Pandey c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0

Kedar Jadhav c Cartwright b Stoinis 40

MS Dhoni c Warner b Faulkner 79

Hardik Pandya c Faulkner b Zampa 83

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 32

Kuldeep Yadav not out 0

Extras: (4b, 2lb, 5w, 3nb) 14

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 281

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-11, 3-11, 4-64, 5-87, 6-205, 7-277.

Did not bat: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-1-44-0 (2w), Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-0-44-3 (1w, 1nb), James Faulkner 10-1-67-1 (2nb), Marcus Stoinis 10-0-54-2 (2w), Adam Zampa 10-1-66-1.

Australia (Target: 164 in 21 overs)

David Warner c Dhoni b Yadav 25

Hilton Cartwright b Bumrah 1

Steve Smith c Bumrah b Pandya 1

Travis Head c Dhoni b Pandya 5

Glenn Maxwell c Pandey b Chahal 39

Marcus Stoinis c sub (Ravindra Jadeja) b Yadav 3

Matthew Wade st Dhoni b Chahal 9

James Faulkner not out 32

Pat Cummins c Bumrah b Chahal 9

Nathan Coulter-Nile c Jadhav b Kumar 2

Adam Zampa not out 5

Extras: (1lb, 5w) 6

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 137

Overs: 21.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-20, 3-29, 4-35, 5-76, 6-76, 7-93, 8-109, 9-127.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-25-1 (2w), Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-1 (1w), Hardik Pandya 4-0-28-2 (1w), Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-33-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 5-0-30-3 (1w).

Toss: Won by India.

Result: India won by 26 runs (D/L method)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Anil Chaudhary, India.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England.

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.