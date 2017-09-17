BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Barnsley 3, Derby 2
|Friday's Match
Bournemouth 2, Brighton 1
|Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 1
Liverpool 1, Burnley 1
Watford 0, Manchester City 6
Newcastle 2, Stoke 1
West Bromwich Albion 0, West Ham 0
Huddersfield 1, Leicester 1
Tottenham 0, Swansea 0
|Sunday's Matches
Chelsea 0, Arsenal 0
Manchester United vs. Everton
|Tuesday's Matches
Leeds 2, Birmingham 0
Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Derby vs. Ipswich
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brentford 1
Wolverhampton 3, Bristol City 3
Preston 3, Cardiff 0
Norwich 0, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0
Queens Park Rangers 2, Millwall 2
Bolton 0, Sheffield United 1
Reading vs. Barnsley
|Wednesday's Match
Fulham 2, Hull 1
|Saturday's Matches
Brentford 1, Reading 1
Burton Albion 2, Fulham 1
Cardiff 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Millwall 1, Leeds 0
Hull 1, Sunderland 1
Sheffield United 0, Norwich 1
Bristol City 4, Derby 1
Middlesbrough 3, Queens Park Rangers 2
Ipswich 2, Bolton 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 2
Birmingham 1, Preston 3
Barnsley 0, Aston Villa 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Shrewsbury 1, Southend 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Oldham 3
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Northampton 3, Portsmouth 1
Scunthorpe 0, Blackburn 1
Oxford United 2, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 1
Rochdale 2, Doncaster 1
Rotherham 5, Walsall 1
Charlton 0, Wigan 3
Plymouth 1, Blackpool 3
Fleetwood Town 3, Bury 2
|Saturday's Matches
Southend 2, Northampton 2
Gillingham 1, Charlton 0
Portsmouth 4, Fleetwood Town 1
Bury 0, Plymouth 0
Bradford 1, Rotherham 0
Wigan 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Oldham 1, Shrewsbury 2
Walsall 1, Peterborough 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rochdale 2
Blackburn 0, AFC Wimbledon 1
Blackpool 3, Oxford United 1
|Sunday's Match
Doncaster vs. Scunthorpe
|Tuesday's Matches
Mansfield Town 0, Wycombe 0
Coventry 2, Carlisle 0
Luton Town 2, Port Vale 0
Stevenage 1, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green Rovers 0, Lincoln City 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Crewe 0, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2
Yeovil 2, Morecambe 2
Colchester 1, Chesterfield 1
Notts County 1, Swindon 0
Barnet 1, Exeter 2
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City 0, Mansfield Town 1
Chesterfield 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1
Cambridge United 2, Coventry 1
Grimsby Town 2, Yeovil 1
Swindon 3, Stevenage 2
Port Vale 1, Forest Green Rovers 1
Wycombe 1, Luton Town 2
Carlisle 1, Barnet 1
Cheltenham 3, Colchester 1
Exeter 3, Crewe 0
Morecambe 2, Newport County 1