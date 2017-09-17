Walker to sign $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign into law a $3 billion incentive package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

Walker announced Sunday that he will sign the bill on Monday at Gateway Technical College near Racine. That southeast part of Wisconsin is where the Taiwan-based company plans to build a massive display-screen manufacturing plant that could thousands of people.

The incentive package is the largest in U.S. history offered by a state to a foreign corporation. It's 10 times larger than any previous state incentive in Wisconsin.

Foxconn could only get the full $3 billion if it invests $10 billion on the project and employs 13,000 workers.

The package won bipartisan legislative approval, but critics say Wisconsin is offering too much without enough guarantees if Foxconn doesn't follow through.