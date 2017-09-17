Merkel answers questions at children's press conference

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has answered questions from children in Berlin at a news conference for kids one week before the country's general election.

Merkel patiently listened to dozens of questions during the Sunday event, ranging from what she would do to combat climate change to inquiries about her favorite animals — hedgehogs, elephants and hares.

The chancellor seemed to enjoy the children's interest so much that she extended the question time, danced with the youngsters to pop music and invited the kids to pose for a photo with her — much to the surprise of her fluttered aides.

Merkel is seeking a fourth term during the Sept. 24 election.