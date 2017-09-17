Hamilton wins Singapore GP as title rival Vettel crashes

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sunday,
Rescue vehicle removes the car's of Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, right, of Finland and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after colli
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sun
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marin
A rescue vehicle removes Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands car after a crash at the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on t
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, right, of Finland and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leave their cars after colliding at the start o
The car's of McLaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland a
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso, right, of Spain, drives away after colliding with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Ferrari driver
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, right, of Finland and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands collide at the start of the Singapore Formula O
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore, Sunday
SINGAPORE (AP) — Lewis Hamilton profited from the chaos to win the Singapore Grand Prix and extend his championship lead on Sunday, while title rival Sebastian Vettel lost huge ground after crashing out on the first lap.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo prevented a Mercedes 1-2 by finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who placed third.
Vettel can have little complaint as he seemed to cause the first-turn mayhem, despite starting from pole position. The crash caused a domino effect, taking out his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Fernando Alonso.
Having started from fifth, on one of the toughest tracks in Formula One for overtaking, Hamilton could not believe his luck. The field opened up perfectly for the British driver to seal his third straight win, seventh of the season and 60th overall.
He now has a commanding 28-point lead over Vettel with just six races remaining.