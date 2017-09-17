WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

LONDON — Chelsea hosts Arsenal after losing to Arsene Wenger's side in the season-opening Community Shield, and former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford with Everton for the first time since his offseason departure. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

SINGAPORE — Sebastian Vettel is perfectly poised to reclaim the championship lead from archrival Lewis Hamilton as he starts the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position. Hamilton leads Vettel by three points in the Formula One title race, but the British driver starts from fifth on the grid on one of the hardest tracks to overtake on. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1430 GMT.

LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin argued afterward about who won their middleweight showdown. No one could argue it wasn't a great fight. Golovkin retained his middleweight titles Saturday night, fighting to a 12-round draw with Alvarez in a brutal battle that ended with both fighters holding their hands aloft in victory. It was a fight neither deserved to lose and, when the scores were tallied, neither did. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 979 words, photos.

LONDON — Billy Joe Saunders remains on course to challenge either Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez after Saunders defended his WBO middleweight title with a unanimous points decision over American Willie Monroe Jr. on Saturday. SENT: 241 words.

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid faces a tough trip to Real Sociedad, which has won all three of its matches in the Spanish league. Sevilla also visits Girona, Villarreal is at Alaves, and Las Palmas hosts Athletic Bilbao. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1630 GMT.

UNDATED — Paulo Dybala marked his 100th Juventus appearance with a hat trick to help his side beat Sassuolo 3-1 and stay perfect in Serie A. Napoli is also hoping to make if four wins out of four when it hosts newly promoted Benevento, while AC Milan welcomes Udinese. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1500 GMT.

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says that Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive signing in club history, has torn a tendon in his left thigh and will be sidelined for three to four months. SENT: 209 words.

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund, the only side yet to concede in the Bundesliga, hosts Cologne, which has only one goal in three defeats so far. Also Sunday, Hoffenheim hosts Hertha Berlin and Freiburg visits Bayer Leverkusen. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto visits Rio Ave aiming for a sixth win in as many matches in the Portuguese league season. UPCOMING: 130 words. By 2400 GMT.

— SOC--STUTTGART-GENTNER — Stuttgart captain expected to recover from head injuries. SENT: 109 words.

LAKE FOREST, Illinois — Marc Leishman has a five-shot lead in the BMW Championship, and Phil Mickelson needs a good finish to advance to the FedEx Cup finale. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand leads in the third and final round of the Evian Championship seeking to make golf history. No sisters have ever each won a major title, and Jutanugarn can follow her younger sister Ariya who won the 2016 British Open. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos. By 1530 GMT.

VICTORIA, British Columbia — David McKenzie and Jerry Smith share the lead entering the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. UPCOMING: 400 words. By 0200 GMT.

CHENNAI, India — Hardik Pandya notched up his highest score as India finished on 281-7 in 50 overs in the first ODI against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. SENT: 481 words, photos - will be updated.

— TEN--KAZAKHSTAN-ARGENTINA — Davis Cup champion Argentina knocked out of top tier. SENT: 124 words, photos.

— TEN--JAPAN WOMEN'S OPEN — Diyas beats Kato to win 1st WTA title at Japan Women's Open. SENT: 162 words, photos.

— CAR--INDYCAR-SONOMA — Josef Newgarden in control of title race at Sonoma. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 788 words, photos.

— FIG--US INTERNATIONAL — Hubbell, Donohue win ice dance title at US International. By Darren Vaughan. SENT: 511 words, photos.

— RGU--RWC 2019-PREPARATIONS — Preparations for Rugby World Cup 2019 behind schedule. SENT: 138 words.

