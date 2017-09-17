Russia denies claim of airstrike on US-backed Syrian force

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military spokesman is denying claims that a Russian airstrike wounded six fighters from a U.S.-backed opposition force in Syria.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Saturday that its fighters had been hit in the airstrike near the eastern city of Deir el-Zour in an area that recently had been liberated from the Islamic State group.

Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov denied the claim Sunday, saying that "Russian air forces carry out pinpoint strikes only on IS targets that have been observed and confirmed through several channels," according to state news agency TASS.