Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 17, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Showers around;83;74;SW;9;79%;70%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;103;84;Sunny and very warm;106;85;N;9;43%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;100;69;Sunny and hot;97;69;W;8;44%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;NNW;10;60%;25%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;61;49;Thundershowers;61;50;NW;8;83%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;58;47;Showers;56;46;SSE;5;83%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;WSW;6;17%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;81;57;Partly sunny;72;43;NW;9;53%;26%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;75;55;Pleasant and warmer;82;60;SE;5;57%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;94;73;Sunshine, very hot;97;73;SW;6;36%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;60;50;A little p.m. rain;57;51;WSW;20;67%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;113;79;Mostly sunny and hot;114;80;WSW;5;13%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;73;Afternoon t-storms;86;74;SW;4;81%;94%;4

Bangalore, India;A little a.m. rain;77;69;A t-storm in spots;79;69;WSW;14;71%;55%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A thunderstorm;92;78;WSW;7;70%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny;71;60;ESE;11;74%;66%;5

Beijing, China;Warm with sunshine;84;59;Mostly sunny;86;64;NNW;5;44%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Couple of t-storms;86;52;Not as warm;75;53;NE;4;57%;12%;5

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;65;46;A p.m. t-shower;64;45;SSW;6;66%;75%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;64;48;Mostly cloudy;66;48;SE;7;70%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;83;57;Sunny and nice;84;58;E;10;32%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;48;Showers around;65;52;NNE;6;63%;88%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;62;44;Thundershowers;59;47;WNW;8;81%;83%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;92;59;Mostly sunny, warm;87;58;NW;6;49%;27%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Rain, heavy at times;68;49;Showers and t-storms;67;51;ENE;5;64%;87%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;66;55;Sunny and nice;71;56;NE;8;70%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;91;66;A t-storm around;90;65;NNE;5;37%;70%;10

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;76;65;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;NW;7;58%;2%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny;94;75;N;7;43%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;Nice with some sun;73;56;SSE;7;64%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A t-storm in spots;84;67;N;3;59%;47%;11

Chennai, India;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;A thick cloud cover;92;79;WSW;11;66%;40%;4

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;80;64;A t-storm in spots;74;67;SE;7;73%;74%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;87;78;Afternoon showers;86;79;SW;10;78%;87%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;60;44;Spotty showers;60;47;WNW;5;80%;69%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;Nice with some sun;87;78;WNW;8;76%;46%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;6;54%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;91;69;Some sun, a shower;90;72;SSE;8;69%;86%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;93;78;Sunny and very warm;98;79;SE;7;48%;13%;8

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;74;51;Warmer with sunshine;84;55;SW;6;29%;5%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;79;Showers and t-storms;93;79;SSE;8;78%;81%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;68;Increasing clouds;92;69;SSE;6;50%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;58;43;Partly sunny;60;45;W;11;73%;11%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;83;57;Sunshine, pleasant;85;55;NNE;5;25%;5%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;78;64;Sunny and beautiful;77;65;WSW;14;62%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;92;78;Partly sunny;91;79;SSE;5;76%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;ENE;8;31%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;72;A t-storm in spots;87;72;NE;6;72%;47%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;56;42;A little p.m. rain;58;44;NNE;15;72%;91%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;78;SW;7;74%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and very warm;92;81;Sunshine, a shower;92;79;ESE;6;66%;56%;10

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;ENE;19;56%;21%;10

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;84;73;Couple of t-storms;83;73;WSW;7;76%;82%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;Sunny and very warm;97;67;N;10;36%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;82;68;Mostly sunny;85;70;NE;7;70%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;97;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;N;7;60%;52%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;85;Nice with sunshine;96;84;N;8;57%;6%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;81;52;Mostly sunny;77;53;N;9;42%;7%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;50;Sunny and nice;86;51;WNW;4;15%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;99;78;Sunny and hot;97;77;W;8;50%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;88;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;66;W;5;74%;74%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;106;84;Mostly sunny, warm;104;81;SSW;7;28%;36%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;87;64;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;48;W;12;48%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ESE;8;68%;68%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;88;73;Low clouds;87;73;WSW;7;61%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;Afternoon showers;89;79;SSW;6;81%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, a t-storm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNW;4;78%;87%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;53;34;Partly sunny;57;33;E;7;65%;44%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;WSW;9;77%;64%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;60;Partly sunny;66;59;S;7;78%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;76;61;NNW;7;61%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;62;49;An afternoon shower;61;48;NW;10;72%;73%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;S;6;65%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;72;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;W;7;73%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Turning out cloudy;78;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;NNE;7;32%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;82;High clouds;87;82;W;7;71%;47%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NNW;5;70%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;89;79;A thunderstorm;91;80;ESE;6;74%;73%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;65;50;Brief p.m. showers;70;46;NW;24;45%;89%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A t-storm in spots;77;58;NE;5;51%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;90;77;NNE;8;63%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. rain;66;58;Spotty showers;61;46;WSW;14;70%;84%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;S;10;62%;63%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;ENE;5;72%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very warm;82;61;Rather cloudy, warm;81;63;S;2;70%;29%;3

Moscow, Russia;Occasional rain;63;55;Partly sunny, warm;71;51;WSW;9;70%;67%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;77;Thunderstorms;87;77;NW;11;80%;92%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;81;54;Mostly cloudy;81;54;E;6;49%;32%;14

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;82;66;More clouds than sun;79;66;NE;8;74%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and warm;92;71;Mostly sunny;92;69;NNW;5;56%;25%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with clearing;67;54;Decreasing clouds;63;47;SW;10;75%;44%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Tropical storm;79;72;A shower in spots;81;63;ENE;7;63%;43%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partial sunshine;60;44;Clouds and sunshine;65;46;WNW;4;60%;30%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;83;55;An afternoon shower;82;59;S;5;69%;80%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;84;78;Rain and drizzle;84;76;E;8;77%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A shower or t-storm;86;77;ESE;6;82%;79%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Clearing;94;75;ENE;7;66%;31%;10

Paris, France;Thundershowers;59;42;Spotty showers;61;48;NW;6;70%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;E;7;57%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm or two;91;77;W;6;74%;85%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;NNE;5;75%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ENE;4;55%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;61;44;A p.m. t-shower;60;44;WSW;7;67%;75%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;S;5;57%;9%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;72;54;A little rain;70;53;ESE;9;48%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;75;57;Sunshine and nice;75;57;N;7;62%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;73;A little a.m. rain;83;74;SE;12;64%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A touch of rain;55;50;Occasional rain;55;50;ESE;7;84%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;59;50;Heavy morning rain;59;51;WNW;13;87%;95%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy, warm;87;67;Sunny;82;67;NE;7;63%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;103;75;Mostly sunny, warm;107;77;SE;8;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Turning sunny, nice;73;54;Some sun, pleasant;73;59;SW;6;63%;70%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny intervals;59;48;Afternoon showers;58;51;NE;11;82%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;69;62;Mostly sunny;69;58;WNW;12;72%;9%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;65;Showers and t-storms;74;65;ESE;3;83%;71%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;79;A shower in spots;87;80;E;8;73%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;67;A t-storm in spots;75;66;ESE;4;100%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;53;Mostly sunny;83;51;ESE;8;19%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;78;52;Sunshine and nice;75;48;WSW;4;50%;36%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NNE;4;75%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;71;52;Partly sunny;73;54;NNW;6;64%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;52;Cool with rain;62;52;S;8;75%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;86;60;Partly sunny;81;64;W;5;61%;6%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;84;68;Mostly cloudy;86;73;SSE;9;53%;7%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ESE;4;76%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and hot;95;56;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;SE;8;48%;5%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;Spotty showers;87;78;ENE;18;78%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;59;46;A passing shower;58;47;NNW;8;69%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;65;50;Pleasant and warmer;78;61;N;10;40%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;Sunny and nice;90;74;ESE;7;52%;4%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;59;50;Periods of rain;56;48;NNE;15;86%;94%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds;88;62;Clouds and sun;87;61;NE;6;27%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;59;Sunny and very warm;86;58;NE;8;31%;2%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;90;65;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;SE;6;21%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;70;Nice with sunshine;85;69;ENE;7;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;88;68;Mostly sunny;85;58;E;5;54%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Wind and rain;70;70;Winds subsiding;88;67;ENE;14;61%;11%;6

Toronto, Canada;Humid with sunshine;74;62;An afternoon shower;74;62;N;4;84%;58%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;97;75;Sunny and very humid;88;76;SSW;6;71%;4%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;WSW;6;46%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, nice and warm;70;38;Sunny and cooler;56;32;NW;10;51%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;47;Periods of rain;59;50;ESE;6;66%;89%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;48;Showers around;66;51;SW;6;56%;89%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;WNW;4;69%;73%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;61;56;Spotty showers;59;48;W;13;83%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;59;50;Partly sunny;60;46;WSW;15;78%;19%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A bit of p.m. rain;57;47;Partly sunny;56;46;NNE;8;66%;69%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;S;8;83%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun, some clouds;87;59;Plenty of sun;85;59;NE;5;30%;2%;6

