City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers around;29;23;SW;14;79%;70%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;41;29;N;14;43%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;36;20;W;13;44%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;NNW;16;60%;25%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;16;10;Thundershowers;16;10;NW;14;83%;69%;2

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;15;8;Showers;13;8;SSE;9;83%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;WSW;10;17%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;27;14;Partly sunny;22;6;NW;14;53%;26%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;24;13;Pleasant and warmer;28;16;SE;8;57%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;34;23;Sunshine, very hot;36;23;SW;9;36%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;15;10;A little p.m. rain;14;10;WSW;32;67%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;45;26;Mostly sunny and hot;45;27;WSW;8;13%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Afternoon t-storms;30;23;SW;7;81%;94%;4

Bangalore, India;A little a.m. rain;25;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;WSW;22;71%;55%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A thunderstorm;33;25;WSW;11;70%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;21;16;ESE;17;74%;66%;5

Beijing, China;Warm with sunshine;29;15;Mostly sunny;30;18;NNW;9;44%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Couple of t-storms;30;11;Not as warm;24;12;NE;6;57%;12%;5

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;19;8;A p.m. t-shower;18;7;SSW;9;66%;75%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SE;11;70%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;28;14;Sunny and nice;29;15;E;16;32%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;9;Showers around;19;11;NNE;10;63%;88%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;16;7;Thundershowers;15;8;WNW;12;81%;83%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;33;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;NW;10;49%;27%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Rain, heavy at times;20;9;Showers and t-storms;20;11;ENE;7;64%;87%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;19;13;Sunny and nice;22;14;NE;13;70%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;33;19;A t-storm around;32;19;NNE;7;37%;70%;10

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;NW;11;58%;2%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;N;11;43%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Nice with some sun;23;13;SSE;12;64%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;20;N;5;59%;47%;11

Chennai, India;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A thick cloud cover;34;26;WSW;17;66%;40%;4

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm in spots;23;19;SE;12;73%;74%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;30;26;Afternoon showers;30;26;SW;16;78%;87%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;7;Spotty showers;16;9;WNW;8;80%;69%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Nice with some sun;30;26;WNW;13;76%;46%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;Partly sunny;34;25;SSE;10;54%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;33;21;Some sun, a shower;32;22;SSE;12;69%;86%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;SE;11;48%;13%;8

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;23;11;Warmer with sunshine;29;13;SW;10;29%;5%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;26;Showers and t-storms;34;26;SSE;12;78%;81%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;20;Increasing clouds;33;20;SSE;9;50%;2%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;14;6;Partly sunny;16;7;W;17;73%;11%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;28;14;Sunshine, pleasant;30;13;NNE;8;25%;5%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;25;18;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;WSW;23;62%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;SSE;8;76%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;ENE;13;31%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NE;9;72%;47%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;14;6;A little p.m. rain;14;7;NNE;24;72%;91%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SW;12;74%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and very warm;34;27;Sunshine, a shower;33;26;ESE;10;66%;56%;10

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;ENE;31;56%;21%;10

Hyderabad, India;Couple of t-storms;29;23;Couple of t-storms;29;23;WSW;11;76%;82%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Sunny and very warm;36;19;N;17;36%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;28;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;NE;12;70%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;36;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;N;12;60%;52%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;30;Nice with sunshine;35;29;N;13;57%;6%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;27;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;N;15;42%;7%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;10;Sunny and nice;30;11;WNW;6;15%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;37;26;Sunny and hot;36;25;W;14;50%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;31;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;19;W;8;74%;74%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;29;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;SSW;12;28%;36%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;31;18;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;9;W;19;48%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;13;68%;68%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;23;Low clouds;31;23;WSW;11;61%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;Afternoon showers;32;26;SSW;9;81%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, a t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;7;78%;87%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;12;1;Partly sunny;14;1;E;12;65%;44%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;15;77%;64%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;11;78%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;24;16;NNW;12;61%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;17;9;An afternoon shower;16;9;NW;16;72%;73%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;S;9;65%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;W;11;73%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Turning out cloudy;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;NNE;11;32%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;28;High clouds;31;28;W;11;71%;47%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;7;70%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;9;74%;73%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;18;10;Brief p.m. showers;21;8;NW;39;45%;89%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NE;7;51%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;NNE;12;63%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. rain;19;15;Spotty showers;16;8;WSW;22;70%;84%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;S;16;62%;63%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;ENE;9;72%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very warm;28;16;Rather cloudy, warm;27;17;S;3;70%;29%;3

Moscow, Russia;Occasional rain;17;13;Partly sunny, warm;22;11;WSW;14;70%;67%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Thunderstorms;31;25;NW;17;80%;92%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;27;12;Mostly cloudy;27;12;E;10;49%;32%;14

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;28;19;More clouds than sun;26;19;NE;12;74%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and warm;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;NNW;9;56%;25%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with clearing;20;12;Decreasing clouds;17;8;SW;16;75%;44%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Tropical storm;26;22;A shower in spots;27;17;ENE;11;63%;43%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partial sunshine;16;6;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;WNW;6;60%;30%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;28;13;An afternoon shower;28;15;S;8;69%;80%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;26;Rain and drizzle;29;25;E;13;77%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;ESE;10;82%;79%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Clearing;35;24;ENE;11;66%;31%;10

Paris, France;Thundershowers;15;6;Spotty showers;16;9;NW;10;70%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;E;11;57%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;W;9;74%;85%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;NNE;8;75%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ENE;7;55%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;16;7;A p.m. t-shower;16;7;WSW;11;67%;75%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;S;8;57%;9%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;22;12;A little rain;21;12;ESE;15;48%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;24;14;Sunshine and nice;24;14;N;11;62%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;23;A little a.m. rain;29;23;SE;19;64%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A touch of rain;13;10;Occasional rain;13;10;ESE;11;84%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;15;10;Heavy morning rain;15;10;WNW;21;87%;95%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy, warm;30;20;Sunny;28;19;NE;11;63%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;39;24;Mostly sunny, warm;41;25;SE;13;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Turning sunny, nice;23;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;SW;10;63%;70%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny intervals;15;9;Afternoon showers;15;10;NE;18;82%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;20;17;Mostly sunny;21;14;WNW;20;72%;9%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;19;ESE;6;83%;71%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A shower in spots;31;27;E;12;73%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;ESE;7;100%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;12;Mostly sunny;28;10;ESE;13;19%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;25;11;Sunshine and nice;24;9;WSW;6;50%;36%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;6;75%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;Partly sunny;23;12;NNW;9;64%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;18;11;Cool with rain;16;11;S;13;75%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;27;18;W;8;61%;6%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SSE;15;53%;7%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;6;76%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and hot;35;14;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;SE;12;48%;5%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Spotty showers;31;26;ENE;29;78%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;15;8;A passing shower;14;8;NNW;13;69%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;18;10;Pleasant and warmer;26;16;N;17;40%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;Sunny and nice;32;24;ESE;11;52%;4%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;15;10;Periods of rain;13;9;NNE;24;86%;94%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds;31;17;Clouds and sun;31;16;NE;10;27%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;Sunny and very warm;30;14;NE;12;31%;2%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;SE;10;21%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;21;Nice with sunshine;29;21;ENE;10;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;31;20;Mostly sunny;29;14;E;8;54%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Wind and rain;21;21;Winds subsiding;31;19;ENE;23;61%;11%;6

Toronto, Canada;Humid with sunshine;23;17;An afternoon shower;23;17;N;6;84%;58%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and very humid;31;25;SSW;10;71%;4%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, cooler;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;WSW;10;46%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, nice and warm;21;3;Sunny and cooler;13;0;NW;16;51%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler, p.m. rain;16;9;Periods of rain;15;10;ESE;9;66%;89%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;9;Showers around;19;11;SW;10;56%;89%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WNW;7;69%;73%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;16;13;Spotty showers;15;9;W;21;83%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;15;10;Partly sunny;15;8;WSW;25;78%;19%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A bit of p.m. rain;14;8;Partly sunny;13;8;NNE;13;66%;69%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;S;13;83%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun, some clouds;31;15;Plenty of sun;30;15;NE;8;30%;2%;6

