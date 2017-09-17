Exhibit allows virtual 'interviews' with Holocaust survivors

NEW YORK (AP) — An exhibit at a New York City museum is giving visitors a chance to interact with virtual versions of two Holocaust survivors.

The installation at the Museum of Jewish Heritage includes Eva Schloss, whose mother married Anne Frank's father after Anne's death.

It presents Schloss and fellow survivor Pinchas Gutter on high-definition video monitors. Visitors ask them questions which are answered based on hours of recorded interviews.

The project is a collaboration between the Shoah Foundation and the Institute for Creative Technologies, both at the University of Southern California.

It uses language recognition technology to pull up relevant responses to questions.

The project's creators say they want to give future generations a way to talk to Holocaust survivors.