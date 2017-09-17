Red Cross condemns children's death in recent Yemen shelling

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Red Cross has condemned the death of children in Yemen's city of Taiz by apparent shelling, saying Friday's incident is a reminder of the "immense suffering" endured by civilians in the Arab nation.

In a statement Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross called for protecting civilians in Yemen's civil war, which pits the rebels known as Houthis and their allies against an internationally recognized government backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

It says three children were killed and nine wounded in the incident, but Yemeni security officials have said as many as four were killed and 10 wounded. They say the children who were killed were between four and seven years old.