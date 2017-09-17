UK police arrest 2nd man in London subway attack case

Police forensic officers enter a property in Sunbury-on-Thames, southwest London, as part of the investigation into Friday's Parsons Green bombing, Sa
Police officers secure a road in Sunbury-on-Thames, southwest London, as part of the investigation into Friday's Parsons Green bombing, Saturday Sept,
Armed police provide security before the English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, Saturday Sept. 16,
In this photo provided by Steph Forsyth, police raid a property, in Sunbury-on-Thames, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. British police made a "sign
A passenger walks onto the platform at Parsons Green subway station after it was reopened following a terrorist attack on a train at the station yeste
Passengers on a train at Parsons Green subway station after it was reopened following a terrorist attack on a train at the station yesterday in London
A man walks into Parsons Green subway station after it was reopened following a terrorist attack on a train at the station yesterday in London, Saturd
Police observe the crowds outside Wembley Park Station ahead of a soccer match, following a terrorist attack Friday on a train at Parsons Green Statio
Armed police outside Celtic Park prior to the Scottish Premiership soccer match at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday Sept. 16, 2017. There a
A police forensic officer stands beside the train where an incident happened, that police say they are investigating as a terrorist attack, at Parsons
LONDON (AP) — London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.
Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night in Hounslow in west London. He was arrested under the Terrorism Act.
Two men are now in custody for possible role in the attack that injured 29 people.
Britain's terror threat level remains at "critical" — the highest level — meaning that authorities believe another attack is imminent
Police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover — the main ferry link to France — and then launched a massive armed search in the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury.