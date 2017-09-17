Taiwanese brand to global favorite: Kavalan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kavalan is Taiwan’s first whisky maker and the nation’s only family-owned whisky distillery. The name comes from the old name of Yilan where the distillery is located.

Kavalan has made several headlines in international media and also received five Platinum Awards at the international Review of Spirits.

Most recently it also received the International Wine & Spirit Competition Worldwide Whiskey Trophy 2017 and the International Spirits Challenge Trophy for two consecutive years.

CNN reports Lee Yu-Ting, the CEO of Kavalan's umbrella company, King Car Group, as saying, “We didn't want our whisky to taste like medicine, it’s very easy to go down.”

Kavalan was not brought to the attention of the international community until the famous Burns Night in 2010, where a blind tasting was held and it defeated three scotches and one English brand.

Kavalan is now reportedly available in 60 countries around the world ever since and has more than 220 awards in its kitty.