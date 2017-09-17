Protesters smash windows in 2nd violent night near St. Louis

Police arrest a man as they try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in r
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with f
This undated family photo supplied by Christina Wilson shows Anthony Lamar Smith holding his daughter Autumn Smith. Anthony Lamar Smith was killed in
A broken window is seen at the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a
In this undated photo released by 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is seen. Wilson acquitted Jason Stoc
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, right, and Christina Wilson, the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, deliver a statement in anticipation of a verdict in the
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Protesters smashed the windows of dozens of businesses and threw objects at police near St. Louis in a second night of violence after the acquittal of a white former policeman in the shooting of a black man.
The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of St. Louis. The area is known for restaurants, shops and bars.
A few dozen protesters refused to disperse after a non-violent march. Hundreds of police in riot gear moved in. The demonstrators retreated down a street, vandalizing businesses.
City and county police say they made at least nine arrests. At least one demonstrator was treated after he was hit with pepper spray.