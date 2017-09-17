Taiwanese filmmaker documents Taiwanese migrants in Okinawa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese filmmaker Huang Yin Yu has made a documentary which illustrates the life of Taiwanese who migrated to Okinawa in the 1930s when Taiwan was governed by Japan, reported the Japanese news The Asahi Shimbun.

The movie is titled “Umi no Kanata” in Japanese and its English subtitle is “After Spring, the Tamaki Family”.

As the title suggests, the movie mainly focuses on a Taiwanese family of three generations in the island of Ishigakijima.

The director is now based in Okinawa where he is producing a series of documentaries about pre-war immigrants. He studied at a graduate school in Tokyo for two years, after which he started visiting Okinawa and came across several Taiwanese families who migrated before the World War II.

Japan ruled Taiwan from 1895 to 1945 and in between this time around the 1930s several Taiwanese families moved to Okinawa and settled there, mostly migrating to the Ishgakijima island.

“I didn’t start to shoot the film until I understood all the words and proper names in their conversations,” said Huang to the Asahi Shimbun.

“When 80 years of three generations have passed by, is it the end of the history of their immigration? I am asking questions like this in the movie,” continued Huang.

The film has received widespread recognition and awards since its release in September last year. It was also nominated for Best Documentary in the 2016 Taipei Film Festival.