BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/09/17 14:45
%byline(By The Associated Press%)

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Scores Saturday in the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event at the 6,915-yard, par-71 Bear Mountain Resort (Mountain Course).
Second Round
David McKenzie 66-64—130
Jerry Smith 64-66—130
Jerry Kelly 65-66—131
Lee Janzen 68-64—132
Doug Garwood 66-67—133
Tommy Armour III 69-65—134
Woody Austin 68-66—134
Jay Haas 67-67—134
David Toms 65-69—134
Bernhard Langer 65-69—134
Steve Flesch 64-70—134
Rod Spittle 69-66—135
Corey Pavin 67-68—135
Jim Carter 68-67—135
Esteban Toledo 66-69—135
Scott McCarron 71-65—136
Michael Allen 70-66—136
Scott Parel 68-68—136
Bob Estes 67-69—136
Larry Mize 69-68—137
Willie Wood 69-68—137
Stephen Ames 66-71—137
Jesper Parnevik 72-66—138
Tim Petrovic 72-66—138
Marco Dawson 71-67—138
Fran Quinn 70-68—138
Colin Montgomerie 70-68—138
Jay Don Blake 69-69—138
Duffy Waldorf 73-66—139
Tom Byrum 73-66—139
Olin Browne 72-67—139
Jeff Hart 71-68—139
Jeff Sluman 70-69—139
Mark Brooks 69-70—139
Scott Verplank 68-71—139
Kent Jones 74-66—140
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-68—140
Wes Short, Jr. 72-68—140
Joey Sindelar 71-69—140
Skip Kendall 70-70—140
Tom Kite 68-72—140
Phillip Price 76-65—141
Nick Faldo 73-68—141
Mike Goodes 72-69—141
Todd Hamilton 72-69—141
Russ Cochran 71-70—141
Brian Henninger 71-70—141
Paul Broadhurst 70-71—141
Miguel Angel Martin 69-72—141
Steve Pate 68-73—141
Carlos Franco 72-70—142
Scott Dunlap 72-70—142
Rocco Mediate 71-71—142
Fred Funk 69-73—142
Gary Hallberg 79-64—143
Tom Lehman 75-68—143
Glen Day 73-70—143
John Riegger 73-70—143
Joe Daley 71-72—143
Craig Parry 75-69—144
Mauricio Molina 72-72—144
Mike Reid 71-73—144
John Cook 70-74—144
John Daly 65-79—144
Bart Bryant 77-68—145
David Eger 76-69—145
Michael Bradley 76-69—145
Jim Rutledge 75-71—146
Bobby Gage 73-74—147
Steve Lowery 70-77—147
Rick Fehr 76-72—148
John Huston 75-73—148
Dan Forsman 76-73—149
Mike Hulbert 75-75—150
Blaine McCallister 71-79—150
Keith Clearwater 77-74—151
Tom Purtzer 77-75—152
Bob Gilder 80-73—153