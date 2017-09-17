BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Scores Saturday in the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event at the 6,915-yard, par-71 Bear Mountain Resort (Mountain Course).
|Second Round
|David McKenzie
|66-64—130
|Jerry Smith
|64-66—130
|Jerry Kelly
|65-66—131
|Lee Janzen
|68-64—132
|Doug Garwood
|66-67—133
|Tommy Armour III
|69-65—134
|Woody Austin
|68-66—134
|Jay Haas
|67-67—134
|David Toms
|65-69—134
|Bernhard Langer
|65-69—134
|Steve Flesch
|64-70—134
|Rod Spittle
|69-66—135
|Corey Pavin
|67-68—135
|Jim Carter
|68-67—135
|Esteban Toledo
|66-69—135
|Scott McCarron
|71-65—136
|Michael Allen
|70-66—136
|Scott Parel
|68-68—136
|Bob Estes
|67-69—136
|Larry Mize
|69-68—137
|Willie Wood
|69-68—137
|Stephen Ames
|66-71—137
|Jesper Parnevik
|72-66—138
|Tim Petrovic
|72-66—138
|Marco Dawson
|71-67—138
|Fran Quinn
|70-68—138
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-68—138
|Jay Don Blake
|69-69—138
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-66—139
|Tom Byrum
|73-66—139
|Olin Browne
|72-67—139
|Jeff Hart
|71-68—139
|Jeff Sluman
|70-69—139
|Mark Brooks
|69-70—139
|Scott Verplank
|68-71—139
|Kent Jones
|74-66—140
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|72-68—140
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-68—140
|Joey Sindelar
|71-69—140
|Skip Kendall
|70-70—140
|Tom Kite
|68-72—140
|Phillip Price
|76-65—141
|Nick Faldo
|73-68—141
|Mike Goodes
|72-69—141
|Todd Hamilton
|72-69—141
|Russ Cochran
|71-70—141
|Brian Henninger
|71-70—141
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-71—141
|Miguel Angel Martin
|69-72—141
|Steve Pate
|68-73—141
|Carlos Franco
|72-70—142
|Scott Dunlap
|72-70—142
|Rocco Mediate
|71-71—142
|Fred Funk
|69-73—142
|Gary Hallberg
|79-64—143
|Tom Lehman
|75-68—143
|Glen Day
|73-70—143
|John Riegger
|73-70—143
|Joe Daley
|71-72—143
|Craig Parry
|75-69—144
|Mauricio Molina
|72-72—144
|Mike Reid
|71-73—144
|John Cook
|70-74—144
|John Daly
|65-79—144
|Bart Bryant
|77-68—145
|David Eger
|76-69—145
|Michael Bradley
|76-69—145
|Jim Rutledge
|75-71—146
|Bobby Gage
|73-74—147
|Steve Lowery
|70-77—147
|Rick Fehr
|76-72—148
|John Huston
|75-73—148
|Dan Forsman
|76-73—149
|Mike Hulbert
|75-75—150
|Blaine McCallister
|71-79—150
|Keith Clearwater
|77-74—151
|Tom Purtzer
|77-75—152
|Bob Gilder
|80-73—153