Bangladesh restricts Rohingya refugees, starts immunization

A Rohingya Muslim man Abdul Kareem walks towards a refugee camp carrying his mother Alima Khatoon after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, at
Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, walk towards the nearest refugee camp at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017
Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, swing on a tree with clothes handed out to them near Mushani refugee camp, in
Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, prepare a meal in the open at Taiy Khali refugee camp, in Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept.
Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, follow a truck carrying people throwing chocolates at them near Mushani refug
A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, cooks food by the roadside near Mushani refugee camp, Bangladesh, Saturday, Se
A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, serves dinner to her son inside their temporary shelter at Taiy Khali refugee
Rohingya Muslim women, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, talk as they sit inside their temporary shelter at Taiy Khali refugee camp, in B
A Rohingya Muslim boy Shahidul Alam, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh with his family, pauses for a photograph as he walks back after col
A Rohingya Muslim woman Mustafa Khatoon is given water by a passerby as her daughter Hazra Begum waits for help to take her to a doctor near Mushani r
A Rohingya Muslim, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, walks towards the nearest refugee camps carrying his belongings at Teknaf, Banglades
Newly arrived Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, rest on clothes that were earlier distributed to other refugees at Tekn
A Rohingya Muslim family, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, takes a break as they walk towards the nearest refugee camp in Teknaf, Bangla
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi authorities are trying to restrict the movement of Muslim Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar into crowded border camps and have started immunizing tens of thousands of children against diseases.
Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, wo has lambasted Myanmar for "atrocities," left Dhaka to address the annual U.N. gathering in New York.
Abdus Salam, a doctor in a state-run hospital in Cox's Bazar district, says that some 150,000 children will be immunized over seven days for measles, rubella and polio. U.N. says there are some 240,000 children in dire conditions.
Police meanwhile are checking that the refugees don't spread out to nearby towns.