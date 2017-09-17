BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0746

Saturday's Major League Baseball Linescores

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 000 001 041—6 10 1 Houston 040 020 11x—8 12 1

Ramirez, S.Simmons (5), Miranda (6), Vincent (7), Garton (8) and C.Ruiz, Zunino; Keuchel, Gregerson (7), Martes (8), Sipp (8), Musgrove (8) and B.McCann. W_Keuchel 13-4. L_Ramirez 5-6. Sv_Musgrove (1). HRs_Seattle, Segura, Haniger.

___

Kansas City 001 100 200—4 9 1 Cleveland 012 004 10x—8 13 0

Hammel, McCarthy (7), Morin (8) and Butera; Carrasco, A.Miller (7), McAllister (8), Goody (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 16-6. L_Hammel 8-12. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon. Cleveland, Encarnacion.

___

Baltimore 000 000 003—3 6 0 New York 003 310 20x—9 10 1

Hellickson, Tillman (4), Hart (7), Rodriguez (8) and Castillo, Sisco; Montgomery, Kahnle (7), Heller (8), Shreve (9), Gallegos (9) and Romine, Kratz. W_Montgomery 8-7. L_Hellickson 8-10. HRs_Baltimore, Hays. New York, Bird, Gregorius, Frazier.

___

Boston 010 002 000—3 7 2 Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 5 0

Porcello, A.Reed (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Cobb, Jennings (6), Faria (7) and W.Ramos. W_Porcello 10-17. L_Cobb 11-10. Sv_Kimbrel (33). HRs_Boston, Betts.

___

Chicago 240 110 200—10 17 0 Detroit 030 100 000— 4 9 1

Lopez, Volstad (8) and Narvaez; Jaye, B.Hardy (2), Norris (6), Reininger (9) and J.McCann. W_Lopez 2-3. L_Jaye 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Delmonico, Davidson.

___

Toronto 100 200 031—7 11 0 Minnesota 000 010 010—2 4 1

Estrada, Dermody (9) and Martin; Mejia, Gee (4), Busenitz (6), Hildenberger (8), Tonkin (8), Moya (9) and J.Castro. W_Estrada 9-8. L_Mejia 4-6. HRs_Toronto, Donaldson 2. Minnesota, Escobar, Rosario.

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 3 0 Los Angeles 100 000 01x—2 4 0

Hamels, Barnette (8) and Chirinos; Bridwell, Middleton (7), Bedrosian (8), Petit (9) and Maldonado. W_Bridwell 8-2. L_Hamels 10-4. Sv_Petit (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton 2.

___

INTERLEAGUE Oakland 020 000 001—3 3 2 Philadelphia 001 102 01x—5 8 0

Graveman, Hendriks (4), S.Castro (5), Coulombe (7), Dull (7), Casilla (8) and Maxwell; Lively, Rios (4), Arano (5), Milner (7), E.Ramos (7), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Arano 1-0. L_S.Castro 1-3. Sv_Neris (21). HRs_Oakland, Olson, Lowrie. Philadelphia, Alfaro.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 011 010 000—3 7 0 Washington 000 100 010—2 5 0

Hill, Fields (6), Morrow (7), Stripling (8), Watson (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes; Cole, O.Perez (6), Grace (7), Albers (8), Madson (9) and Severino, Lobaton. W_Hill 10-8. L_Cole 2-5. Sv_Jansen (38). HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger. Washington, Rendon.

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 6 0 Cincinnati 000 000 20x—2 4 0

Nova, Runzler (7), Neverauskas (8) and E.Diaz; Romano, Shackelford (9), C.Reed (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 5-6. L_Nova 11-14. Sv_C.Reed (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen. Cincinnati, Winker.

___

St. Louis 000 000 010—1 6 0 Chicago 000 210 01x—4 10 0

Wacha, Brebbia (6), Sherriff (7), Lyons (8) and Molina; Hendricks, Edwards (8), Davis (9) and Contreras, Rivera. W_Hendricks 7-5. L_Wacha 12-8. Sv_Davis (30). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter. Chicago, Russell.

___

New York 022 100 200—7 11 0 Atlanta 000 001 002—3 8 0

deGrom, Familia (8), A.Ramos (9) and d'Arnaud; Dickey, Sims (6), Motte (8), Fried (9) and K.Suzuki. W_deGrom 15-9. L_Dickey 9-10. HRs_Atlanta, Freeman.

___

Milwaukee 100 002 001—4 8 0 Miami 402 000 10x—7 12 0

Davies, Torres (5), Hughes (6), Drake (6), Garza (7) and Pina, Vogt; Conley, Tazawa (6), Ellington (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Conley 7-7. L_Davies 17-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun, Shaw. Miami, Dietrich.

___

San Diego 000 000 000— 0 3 0 Colorado 005 023 60x—16 17 0

Lyles, Valdez (5), M.Diaz (6), Mazzoni (6), Maton (8) and Hedges, Torrens; Ty.Anderson, Freeland (7), Hoffman (9) and Lucroy, Wolters, T.Murphy. W_Ty.Anderson 5-5. L_Lyles 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Valaika, Gonzalez, Blackmon.

___

Arizona 200 000 000—2 7 1 San Francisco 000 000 000—0 2 0

Greinke, Rodney (9) and Iannetta; Bumgarner, Gearrin (8), Dyson (9) and Posey. W_Greinke 17-6. L_Bumgarner 3-9. Sv_Rodney (38). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt.