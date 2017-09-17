BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|001
|041—6
|10
|1
|Houston
|040
|020
|11x—8
|12
|1
Ramirez, S.Simmons (5), Miranda (6), Vincent (7), Garton (8) and C.Ruiz, Zunino; Keuchel, Gregerson (7), Martes (8), Sipp (8), Musgrove (8) and B.McCann. W_Keuchel 13-4. L_Ramirez 5-6. Sv_Musgrove (1). HRs_Seattle, Segura, Haniger.
___
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|200—4
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|012
|004
|10x—8
|13
|0
Hammel, McCarthy (7), Morin (8) and Butera; Carrasco, A.Miller (7), McAllister (8), Goody (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 16-6. L_Hammel 8-12. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon. Cleveland, Encarnacion.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|003—3
|6
|0
|New York
|003
|310
|20x—9
|10
|1
Hellickson, Tillman (4), Hart (7), Rodriguez (8) and Castillo, Sisco; Montgomery, Kahnle (7), Heller (8), Shreve (9), Gallegos (9) and Romine, Kratz. W_Montgomery 8-7. L_Hellickson 8-10. HRs_Baltimore, Hays. New York, Bird, Gregorius, Frazier.
___
|Boston
|010
|002
|000—3
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
Porcello, A.Reed (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Cobb, Jennings (6), Faria (7) and W.Ramos. W_Porcello 10-17. L_Cobb 11-10. Sv_Kimbrel (33). HRs_Boston, Betts.
___
|Chicago
|240
|110
|200—10
|17
|0
|Detroit
|030
|100
|000—
|4
|9
|1
Lopez, Volstad (8) and Narvaez; Jaye, B.Hardy (2), Norris (6), Reininger (9) and J.McCann. W_Lopez 2-3. L_Jaye 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Delmonico, Davidson.
___
|Toronto
|100
|200
|031—7
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|010—2
|4
|1
Estrada, Dermody (9) and Martin; Mejia, Gee (4), Busenitz (6), Hildenberger (8), Tonkin (8), Moya (9) and J.Castro. W_Estrada 9-8. L_Mejia 4-6. HRs_Toronto, Donaldson 2. Minnesota, Escobar, Rosario.
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|01x—2
|4
|0
Hamels, Barnette (8) and Chirinos; Bridwell, Middleton (7), Bedrosian (8), Petit (9) and Maldonado. W_Bridwell 8-2. L_Hamels 10-4. Sv_Petit (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton 2.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|020
|000
|001—3
|3
|2
|Philadelphia
|001
|102
|01x—5
|8
|0
Graveman, Hendriks (4), S.Castro (5), Coulombe (7), Dull (7), Casilla (8) and Maxwell; Lively, Rios (4), Arano (5), Milner (7), E.Ramos (7), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Arano 1-0. L_S.Castro 1-3. Sv_Neris (21). HRs_Oakland, Olson, Lowrie. Philadelphia, Alfaro.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|011
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|010—2
|5
|0
Hill, Fields (6), Morrow (7), Stripling (8), Watson (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes; Cole, O.Perez (6), Grace (7), Albers (8), Madson (9) and Severino, Lobaton. W_Hill 10-8. L_Cole 2-5. Sv_Jansen (38). HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger. Washington, Rendon.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|20x—2
|4
|0
Nova, Runzler (7), Neverauskas (8) and E.Diaz; Romano, Shackelford (9), C.Reed (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 5-6. L_Nova 11-14. Sv_C.Reed (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen. Cincinnati, Winker.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|210
|01x—4
|10
|0
Wacha, Brebbia (6), Sherriff (7), Lyons (8) and Molina; Hendricks, Edwards (8), Davis (9) and Contreras, Rivera. W_Hendricks 7-5. L_Wacha 12-8. Sv_Davis (30). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter. Chicago, Russell.
___
|New York
|022
|100
|200—7
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|002—3
|8
|0
deGrom, Familia (8), A.Ramos (9) and d'Arnaud; Dickey, Sims (6), Motte (8), Fried (9) and K.Suzuki. W_deGrom 15-9. L_Dickey 9-10. HRs_Atlanta, Freeman.
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|002
|001—4
|8
|0
|Miami
|402
|000
|10x—7
|12
|0
Davies, Torres (5), Hughes (6), Drake (6), Garza (7) and Pina, Vogt; Conley, Tazawa (6), Ellington (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Conley 7-7. L_Davies 17-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun, Shaw. Miami, Dietrich.
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
|Colorado
|005
|023
|60x—16
|17
|0
Lyles, Valdez (5), M.Diaz (6), Mazzoni (6), Maton (8) and Hedges, Torrens; Ty.Anderson, Freeland (7), Hoffman (9) and Lucroy, Wolters, T.Murphy. W_Ty.Anderson 5-5. L_Lyles 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Valaika, Gonzalez, Blackmon.
___
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Greinke, Rodney (9) and Iannetta; Bumgarner, Gearrin (8), Dyson (9) and Posey. W_Greinke 17-6. L_Bumgarner 3-9. Sv_Rodney (38). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt.