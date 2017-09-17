  1. Home
Train crashes into car: Fatal accident in southern Tainan delays 7,000 passengers

A tragic train-on-car collision in southern Taiwan on Sunday morning left the car driver dead and 28 trains and 7,180 passengers delayed, according to the TRA.

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/17 14:09

A fatal train-on-car collision in southern Taiwan on Sunday morning left the car driver dead and 7,180 passengers delayed. (By Central News Agency)

According to a news release issued by the TRA, a southbound Tze-Chiang Limited Express was heading towards a railway level crossing between Nanjing Station and Houbi Station near the border of Chiayi County and Tainan City around 7 a.m. when it crashed into the car, which was moving over the railway tracks at the crossing. The car driver was thrown out of his car by the impact and killed on the scene. The cause of the accident was being investigated by railway police.

The car driver was identified by the police as a 31-year-old man surnamed Chen, who was driving alone.

Train traffic in both directions between the two stations was halted due to the fatal accident. Traffic resumed in one direction at 8:06 a.m., according to the TRA.

As of 10:22 a.m., trains were able to pass in both directions through the crossing after the wreckage of the car was removed by a backhoe, the TRA said.   

(photo source: Central News Agency)

 
TRA
Tze-Chiang Limited Express

