Train crashes into car: Fatal accident in southern Tainan delays 7,000 passengers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A tragic train-on-car collision in southern Taiwan on Sunday morning left the car driver dead and 28 trains and 7,180 passengers delayed, according to Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA).
The car driver was identified by the police as a 31-year-old man surnamed Chen, who was driving alone.
Train traffic in both directions between the two stations was halted due to the fatal accident. Traffic resumed in one direction at 8:06 a.m., according to the TRA.
As of 10:22 a.m., trains were able to pass in both directions through the crossing after the wreckage of the car was removed by a backhoe, the TRA said.
(photo source: Central News Agency)