Indian media outlet: Delay in admitting Taiwan to UN is succumbing to dictatorship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Indian media outlet Diplomatic Square published an article on September 12 summarizing Taiwan’s three main appeals to the United Nations (UN) and calling “further delay in admitting Taiwan to the international systems is succumbing to fascism and dictatorship.”

The article was published by Diplomatic Square a week before this year’s General Debate of the UN General Assembly, which will take place between September 19-25. The General Debate is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues

According to Diplomatic Square, the three main appeals are as follows. The UN should take action to improve the situation whereby the 23 million people of Taiwan are excluded from the UN system; the UN should end the discriminatory measures against Taiwanese that prevent them from entering UN premises to take part in tours or meetings; and the UN should include Taiwan in meetings, mechanisms, and activities aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To clearly convey Taiwan’s appeals to the international community, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister David Tawei Lee (李大維) wrote an op-ed on the UN campaign that has been widely published in foreign media, solemnly calling on the UN to not exclude Taiwan, the article stated.

In addition, the article also mentioned that Taiwan’s Minister of the Environmental Protection Administration Lee Ying-yuan（李應元）would travel to New York City, where he will take part in an international seminar and forum with young overseas compatriots organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and release Taiwan’s first Voluntary National Review detailing its implementation of the SDGs and highlighting Taiwan’s commitment to sustainable development and contributions to the international community.

Taiwan is ready and willing to take part in the UN system and interact and collaborate with all countries, so as to assist in safeguarding regional peace, strengthening economic development, and achieving the SDGs, the article said.

Diplomatic Square urged the UN and other international bodies to take a firm step to include 23 million Taiwanese people in their respective system for the betterment of a more inclusive world.

The Indian media outlet also stressed that red flags have been raised about brinkmanship and expansion of the People’s Republic of China and that further delay in admitting Taiwan to the international systems is succumbing to fascism and dictatorship worsened with total opacity on human rights, social progress, economy and freedom of expression.