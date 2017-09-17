Hubbell, Donohue win ice dance title at US International

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the ice dance competition at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic on Saturday at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex, posting a score of 108.65 in the free dance to go with the 71.15 they earned in Friday's short dance.

Kaitlyn Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of the United States earned a score of 96.90 in the free dance to edge Japan's Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed for second place.

The score in the free dance was the best for Hubbell and Donohue in international competition.

Julia Biechler and Damian Dodge of the United States finished eighth.

Japan's Marin Honda won the women's title with a strong performance in Saturday's free skate, earning 131.52 points to outdistance American champion Karen Chen and countrywoman Mirai Nagasu. Chen, who came into Saturday's free skate 0.72 points behind Honda, fell once and had an additional stumble en route to a score of 116.14. That dropped her into third place.

Nagasu scored 119.73 points in the free skate to edge Chen for second place.